The pancake-thin AF 28/4.5 XF lens from Viltrox brings autofocus ease to the user’s fingertips, and features a industry-first sliding lens cap system that liberates creators to “shoot anytime, anywhere”.

The Viltrox AF 28/4.5 XF is a compact, lightweight 28mm X-mount autofocus lens weighing only 60g (2.11 oz), and just 15.3mm (0.6 inches) thick. This 28mm focal length, F4.5 fixed aperture lens is Viltrox’s lightest. This pancake lens, says the company, “packs professional-grade autofocus into a coin-sized body”, paired with an industry-first sliding lens cap system that liberates creators to “shoot anytime, anywhere”.

Unlike most ultra-compact peers that rely on manual focus, this lightweight gem offers swift and precise autofocus, Viltrox claims, making every shot a pleasure. The internal Voice Coil Motor (VCM) ensures fast, accurate, and silent autofocus. At just 60g, it’s a delightfully portable addition to any camera kit, always ready to capture life’s spontaneous moments with ease. Viltrox lets users carry less but capture more, and rediscover the joy of photography.

Here is some more information about the new lens from Viltrox:

Just slide to create

The lens features an innovative slide-to-open mechanism that transforms handling. For instant shooting readiness, a simple slide instantly activates the lens, eliminating traditional caps while still protecting against dust and scratches. The swift, secure operation encourages spontaneous creativity, making every moment capture-ready. Users only need to “Slide to Create” “True freedom lies in having no barriers between vision and execution,” said Viltrox GMD Dr. Kahn Wang. “By merging nostalgic optical character with bleeding-edge engineering, we’ve created not just a lens, but a new creative instinct.”

Relive the magic of film

With its 42mm equivalent focal length, the Viltrox AF 28/4.5 XF offers a versatile perspective that’s perfect for capturing everyday moments, and take full advantage of a camera’s film simulation capabilities. It’s like having the best of both worlds: the wide-angle perspective for capturing landscapes and the versatility of a standard lens for portraits. The lens also features an octagonal aperture for capturing unique starburst effects with backlit point light sources. Whether users are capturing bustling street scenes or candid moments, this lens can effortlessly achieve the desired aesthetic feel without time-consuming post-processing.

Classic vintage design

The sleek, silver-gray metallic body seamlessly blends classic and modern aesthetics, with its refined finish and smooth lines. The front element is protected by water and oil repellent coatings, and the lens is secured by a precision-engineered aluminum mount.

The Viltrox AF 28/4.5 XF pancake lens is available from Viltrox Official Store or the

Viltrox Amazon store, with a recommended price of US$99 / €109 / £90.