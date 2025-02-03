DZOFILM, the company behind lens ranges as the Arles, Vespid, Tango or Pavo has a new series, X-tract, opening with a lens, the X-tract 18-28mm T8, offering unmatched breathing control beyond primes.

Designer of professional cine lenses for all filmmakers, DZOFILM introduced this January its new X-tract 18-28mm T8, a probe zoom that offers a new macro perspective.

With a slender design that allows it to easily access narrow, hidden spaces, capturing microscopic details invisible to the naked eye and transforming them into stunning imagery, the new X-tract 18-28mm T8 0° wide-angle probe zoom lens opens new dimensions in macro cinematography, offering greater creative flexibility and potential.

DZOFILM says that “its full-frame design is compatible with Super 35 sensors, providing an equivalent focal length of approximately 22-35mm T8 in Arri Alexa 35 Open Gate mode, covering key focal lengths for commercial work. The probe’s zoom versatility allows flexible adjustments in tight spaces, enhancing spatial depth and perspective. With a constant aperture, it ensures consistent brightness across all focal lengths.”

The name ‘X-tract’ is inspired by the word ‘extract,’ meaning ‘to draw out the essence.’ Combining a T8 large aperture, wide-angle zoom macro capabilities, and a spacecraft-inspired design, it redefines macro cinematography. The X-tract lens becomes a tool for exploration and discovery, extracting unique visual creativity from unknown dimensions and perspectives.

Minimum working distance: 6mm

The lens features 7 high-refractive-index (HRI) lenses and 6 extra-low-dispersion (ED) lenses, striking, DZOFILM claims, “an optimal balance between size and weight while minimizing chromatic aberrations, distortions, and optical flaws common in probe lenses. Its innovative differential distribution of HRI lens delivers prime-level image quality and accurate color temperature, effectively reducing the yellowish tint commonly seen in other probe lenses. Distortion is kept within ±2% across the entire zoom range, with near-zero distortion and focus breathing at 24mm, ensuring precise rendering of intricate micro-details.”

With a maximum magnification ratio of 2.1:1, the X-tract reveals the intricate textures of everyday objects and creates highly detailed visuals. When capturing tiny objects like insect wings, water droplets, sand grains, and miniature items, it brings out microscopic structures that are often invisible to the naked eye. The minimum focusing distance is reduced from the traditional 56.3cm (1’11”) of probe lenses to 47.3cm (1’6″), with a minimum working distance of just 6mm (0.2″), allowing the lens to almost touch the subject for finer macro details.

The lens offers a smooth 300° focus throw, crafted, the company adds, “with micron-level precision and tested for high-frequency durability”, to ensure seamless focus transitions and enhanced depth of field control. The X-tract series probe zoom lens features a parfocal design that locks focus during zooming, maintaining sharpness even with subtle movements or rapid focal length changes, allowing for the classic Hitchcock dolly zoom effect in macro shots.

Native breath control

The X-tract series features native breath control, reducing breathing effects to just 0.5% at the 24mm (compared to 39.2% in other 24mm probe primes). With a relative illumination (RI) of 70.7% (vs. 54.9% in other 24mm probe primes), focus breathing becomes virtually imperceptible, minimizing the need for post-production adjustments. This ensures seamless visual continuity and stability during focus shifts, delivering immersive and spectacular cinematic visuals.

Constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the lens weighs just 1.09 kg, with a length of 41.5 cm and a front diameter of only 29.6 mm, offering smooth operation in narrow spaces such as between book pages or inside miniature models. DZOFILM says that “it provides greater flexibility and compatibility compared to larger macro setups. The rear-heavy design shifts the lens’ balance closer to the camera body, making it easier to maintain stability on tripods, sliders, stabilizers or MOCO, reducing shake and enabling precise focus and zoom adjustments. When used with sliders or robotic arms for large-range movements, it offers superior control precision, minimizing post-production adjustments.”

The X-tract 18-28mm T8 0° wide-angle probe zoom lens is available now with a recommended price of $3,499.00. Other companies offering probe lenses for video are Laowa and AstrHori.