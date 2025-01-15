Laowa, the originator of the 24mm f/14 Probe, Periprobe, and 24mm T8 Pro2be, is set to launch a groundbreaking Zoom Probe Lens in Q2 of 2025.

Laowa announced that it will launch a new Zoom Probe Lens with an ultra-wide 15mm perspective, broader focal range, and dynamic angles, designed to outperform competitors.

Building on Laowa’s legacy of innovation, this new lens combines the signature advantages of its predecessors with industry-first features, delivering, according to Laowa, “unmatched versatility and creative control for cinematographers and photographers alike.”

The new lens is designed to outperform competitors and exceed market expectations Laowa claims. It offers:

15mm Widest Perspective for Enhanced Storytelling Possibilities

Powerful & Par-focus 2.3x Zoom Range for Greater Framing Flexibility

Direct, Periscope, and 35-degree Tilt View for Dynamic Angles

Up to 2x Magnification for Finer Details

Unrivaled Sharpness and Superior Image Quality

Waterproof Tubular Barrel for Confident Shooting in Challenging Environments

Laowa’s previous probe lenses revolutionized macro videography by capturing intricate details in hard-to-reach places, while also offering a unique, bug-like perspective that plunges viewers into a new and immersive world. Companies as AstrHori also entered the same segment, offering similar products, at a lower price and according to information available… less detail. Competition is good, though, and so a new product is being made ready for release from Laowa.

The company says it is “grateful that the probe lenses have been widely used and appreciated by professionals across the industry for decades” and adds that “we listened closely to our users’ feedback and remain committed to advancing our products. With the upcoming Zoom Probe Lens, Laowa once again pushes the boundaries of innovation—delivering a wider field of view and broader focal range to meet the ever-evolving demands of professional creators.”

One final note for those that might be confused. Laowa is the brand name used for the camera and cine lenses distributed by Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited, also known as Venus Optics. Lately the company has used the Laowa brand more prominently to announce its projects, but the “official” company name continues to be Venus Optics.