The new AstrHori 28mm F13 2x Macro lens from AstrHori is the original lens with the addition of a 90° Periscope tip that opens a new world of options for photography and video.

The concept of lenses that allow you to see around corners is not new, but you’ve probably not seen it applied to lenses that go underwater and do macro. Well, now you do, because AstrHori has announced its AstrHori 28mmF13 2X Macro.

The company, that last May introduced the world’s first probe macro lens for APS-C, the AstrHori 18mm F8 2X, already had a, we may call it “conventional”, 28mm F13 Full-frame 2X Macro Probe lens, for full frame cameras but now it is taking that same base into a new realm, with the AstrHori 28mm F13 2x Macro Periscope Probe Lens, which is the exact same lens with a new front design – and element – that allows the lens to capture images a a 90 degree angle.

In fact, the new element seamlessly integrates the exceptional features of the 28mm F13 2x Macro probe lens while introducing a novel tube with a periscope. The inclusion of the 90° Periscope tip broadens the spectrum of dynamic movements, offering users unparalleled creative possibilities. With a 75° angle of view and an impressively minimal 0.8cm working distance, it facilitates the generation of a bug-eye perspective.

A lens for more than underwater and macro video

The 2x magnification ensures meticulous capture of subjects, accommodating diverse sizes with intricate details. This innovative lens empowers users to precisely position the extended, waterproof barrel in confined spaces and underwater environments, delivering a distinctive viewpoint. The integrated LED light serves as a supplementary illumination source, enhancing visibility in various shooting conditions. Additionally, the 1/4 screw hole at the lens tip provides a versatile mounting point for attaching extra accessories, further expanding the lens’s utility.

Available for a variety of mounts – Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L, Canon EOS-R, Canon EF and PL Cine – the lens from AstrHori allows users to change the front element group, to offer a flexible change of the angle of view. The original lens barrel offered a built-in LED light, which provides additional illumination for your shots, and the angled version offers the same lighting solution, as expected. This feature is particularly useful when shooting in low-light conditions or when you need to highlight specific details of your subject. The advantage, now, is that with the new option users can better position the lens to capture their subjects, as shown by AstrHori in the images shared.

Priced at $939.00 USD – the “conventional” version costs -$628.15 USD -, the new “AstrHori 28mm F13 2x Macro Periscope Probe Lens” opens a whole new world of possibilities, and not just for underwater and macro photography.