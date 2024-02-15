Introduced as the “First Affordable Anamorphic Zoom” in the world, the new Nanomorph Zoom continues to expand the series of Nanomorph lenses, both prime and now zooms, introduced in 2022.

With a 3.5x ZOOM range, “insanely compact”, with a constant 1.5X squeeze, amber/blue/silver flare and PL mount, the new Laowa Nanomorph Zoom will be available March 1, and you can save up to 30% for a set.

Designed for Super35 and Micro Four Thirds sensors, the Laowa Nanomorph 1.5x anamorphic series, introduced in 2022, included at launch the 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4 lens family, which was crowdfunded via Indiegogo. In 2023 the company also introduced other Nanomorph lenses, as the 20mm for Micro Four Thirds, expanding the number of lenses under the Nanomorph brand.

Now Venus Optics show a new solution, the Nanomorph ZOOM, announced as the latest, most affordable and compact anamorphic zoom – zooms, in fact – , weighing a mere 3.31 lbs (1.5kg) on average. With them, the company says, “you can easily capture high-quality widescreen footage and cinematic zoom effects without compromising quality or flexibility.”

The new Nanomorph ZOOM family is also on Indiegogo, and if you sign up now you can save up to 30% for a set on March 1st, when the new pair of lenses, zooms, will be available. Venus Optics says this new family is the “WORLD’S FIRST Anamorphic Zoom Within Reach” and reveals the new 28-55mm and 50-100mm, a series that allows you to zoom in and out to create different cinematic zoom effects, and spend less time on changing lenses with the 3.5x combined zoom range.

A whole family of Cine lenses

According to Venus Optics “NanoZoom delivers a realistic and captivating visual style with its exceptional image quality, low distortion & chromatic aberration, and its ability to capture mesmerizing bokeh and flare” meaning, also according to the company, users get “Hollywood-graded Anamorphic in a Slim Body.”

Venus Optics says that the new zooms “are ideal for remote or crane shots, as well as for different effects like Dolly Zoom. The lenses not only enable cinematographers to adjust the framing and the speed, but also the perspective of their shots without changing lenses or losing time, which is extremely perfect for cinematographers to use on different scales of productions.”

As a footnote to the announcement of the new zooms, Venus Optics says this: “The lens you don’t expect, but definitely the one you deserve.” The company also offers a series of other lens families for cinematographers: the OOOM range, the Ranger compact cine zooms and the Proteus 2x anamorphic, besides a series of other lenses for photography and video.