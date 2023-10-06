Here is something unexpected: as the funding project for the new Nanomorph 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 anamorphic lenses reaches its goal, the company announces a stretch goal… and a new lens.

The Laowa Nanomorph 20mm T2.2 1.5X Anamorphic lens for MFT that will join the two other lenses covered by an Indiegogo campaign is the most compact, fastest, and widest Nanomorph to date.

Designed to be a perfect accessory for drones, gimbals, or handheld shooting, the new Laowa Nanomorph 20mm T2.2 1.5X Anamorphic lens for MFT has compact dimensions – ø2.36″x3.35″ (ø60mm 85mm, MFT mount) – and lightweight design, at only 0.67 lbs (304g, MFT mount), offering unparalleled portability. Touted as the most compact, fastest, and widest Nanomorph to date, the lens is specially designed for the MFT sensor, meaning that unlike the rest of the Nanomorph series, this 20mm only fits MFT or smaller sensors, and it does not cover the S35 format.

According to Venus Optics, “the 20mm lens’ wide horizontal field of view opens the door to capturing cool establishing shots with expansive landscapes, architecture, or any visual narrative requiring a broader context. Coupled with its constant 1.5X squeeze ratio and a large aperture of T2.2, the lens offers more control on depth of field and more compressed oval bokeh. It features a close focusing distance of 1’4” / 43cm, a cinematic flare (3 options in Amber/Blue/Silver), and a Ø55mm filter thread to accommodate suitable ND filters or creative look filters. The lens is available in MFT and Arri PL mount, specifically tailored for solo filmmakers who value a smaller setup.”

Nanomorph available in MFT and PL mount

Here is some detailed information about the new lens, as shared by Venus Optics:

Ultra Compact & Lightweight

This 20mm has an exceptional compactness and lightweight design. With dimensions of only ø2.36″ x 3.35″ / ø60mm x 85mm and a weight of merely 0.67 lbs / 304g, this lens offers unparalleled portability without compromising any anamorphic characteristics.

Filmmakers can easily bring this distinctive anamorphic aesthetics to almost everywhere. The compact size also makes it perfect for drones. whether it’s to overlook the city, fly to the peak of a mountain, cross the river, etc. Stunning ultra-wide aerial shots can be easily captured with the same cinematic look.

Wide Horizontal Field of View

The Nanomorph 20mm lens boasts an impressive wide horizontal field of view. This expansive perspective empowers filmmakers to capture the grandeur and breadth of various scenes, including landscapes, cityscapes, and more.

Constant 1.5X Squeeze Ratio

The Constant 1.5X squeeze ratio of an anamorphic lens guarantees a uniform and consistent anamorphic look across various focus distances, simultaneously eliminating any occurrence of the anamorphic mumps.

Large Aperture of T2.2

The Nanomorph 20mm MFT lens has a large aperture of T2.2, making it the largest aperture available among the Nanomorph lens series. The additional control in depth of field allows for more precise subject isolation. Moreover, this lens works great in low-light environments, enabling filmmakers to confidently capture footage in challenging lighting conditions, including indoor low-light settings or nighttime incontrollable scenes, without sacrificing image quality or relying heavily on artificial lighting solutions.

Short Close Focusing Distance of 1’4” / 43cm

With a minimum focusing distance of 1’4″ (43cm), the Nanomorph 20mm MFT lens is able to capture a really close-up shot. This gives cinematographers the flexibility to explore diverse framing options or to create depth to enhance the visual aesthetics.

3 Cinematic Flare Options of Blue, Amber and Silver

The Nanomorph 20mm MFT lens offers a selection of distinct flare color options, including a classic sci-fi blue, a warm and elegant amber, and a neutral silver. This range of flare colors provides cinematographers with the ability to choose the ideal flare color to establish the desired tone and atmosphere for their film.

The silver flare option can change color in response to the prevailing light source, adding versatility and creative possibilities for filmmakers to craft visually captivating scenes with nuanced flare effects that enhance the overall storytelling experience.

Ø55mm Filter Thread

Filmmakers now have the flexibility to mount compatible Ø55mm filters on our lenses, enabling them to meet their specific style with ease.

Available in MFT and PL mount

The Nanomorph 20mm lens is available in MFT and PL mount. Both versions share the same optical design. However, due to the physical aspect and the flange distance, the housing would be different between the 2 versions. Mounts are not interchangeable with each other. (Please note that the 20mm only fits MFT or smaller sensors. It does not cover the S35 format.)

Price and availability

The US price for the Nanomorph 20mm MFT lens is USD 999 for the MFT mount version and USD 1499 for the PL mount version, respectively. Both versions are now available for orders through the INDIEGOGO campaign website (Perk 1D & 1E). Orders are expected to be shipped in late October.