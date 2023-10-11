Canon announced the launch of the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens, a full-frame ultra wide-angle lens that can help the work of a professional photographer or serious enthusiast stand out from the crowd.

With a lens function button on the barrel of the lens for customizing functions such as AF settings, Pre-Recording, Zebras and more, the Canon RF10-20mm F4 L IS STM appeals to video professionals.

Wide-angles are a new trend, as the example of Laowa, with its recent Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF lens, introduced as the ultimate tool for landscape photography, architectural shots, and any narrative that calls for a broader view, suggests. Now Canon goes wide, opening the door to supreme full-frame visual possibilities, with the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens, which continues Canon’s respected reputation for optical excellence associated with L-series lenses.

This new addition enhances optical performance with a modern mirrorless lens design that is fully equipped with key features, including:

New Image Stabilization (IS) technology, to help minimize wide-angle “fluttering” at outer areas of frame

Impressively compact size and light weight (1.25lbs/570g) at half the weight of EF series 11-24mm f/4 L lens

Super quiet Canon STM focus drive motor, which is ideal for video and marking the first time this technology appears in a Canon L-series lens

A widely important lens

Canon says that “Speaking directly to the professional video and stills visual storyteller, the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM features a built-in lens hood and lens function button on the barrel for customizing functions such as AF settings, Pre-Recording, Zebras and more. For landscapes, cityscapes, architectural, real estate and weddings, the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens is a widely important lens for any professional to have at the ready.”

The Canon RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens is expected to be available in November for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.