The new wide-angle Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF lens is introduced as the ultimate tool for landscape photography, architectural shots, and any narrative that calls for a broader view. Costs $549.

With an angle of view spanning from 82.8 degrees to 120.9 degrees, this lens opens up new horizons for capturing expansive scenes and diverse perspectives for APS-C users. Available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Canon EF-M mounts, this unique compact zoom lens redefines the boundaries of wide-angle photography and is designed to meet the needs of modern photographers.

Covering an APS-C sensor size and a focal length range from 8mm to 16mm and weighing just 1.02 lb (463 g), this lens eliminates the need for multiple lenses, offering convenience to photographers and ensuring effortless portability thanks to its compact and lightweight design. What truly sets this lens apart is its lightweight and compact design. Its small size paired with such a wide angle makes it a perfect companion for travel and on-the-go photography, ensuring you never miss a moment. Additionally, its user-friendly design makes it suitable for both amateur enthusiasts and seasoned professionals, providing a seamless photography experience and making it a great addition to any camera kit.

Designed specifically for mirrorless cameras, this lens seamlessly integrates with your setup, providing optimal image quality while maintaining the portability that mirrorless camera users appreciate. Like most of the Laowa wide-angle lenses, the 8-16mm has well-controlled optical distortion. It is also able to focus at a close distance (20cm) and has an 86mm filter thread for more creative options. It’s the ultimate tool for landscape photography, architectural shots, creative wide-angle portraits, and any narrative that calls for a broader view. Content creators can also utilize the lens to create a unique perspective for their vlogs.

For videographers, the lens features an aperture ring de-clicking option, ensuring smooth and seamless aperture adjustments during video shooting.

The Laowa 8-16mm f3.5-5 Zoom CF is currently available for purchase at an affordable price of USD 549. You can find it on the official Venus Optics website (https://www.venuslens.net/) and through authorized resellers. Pricing varies in different countries.