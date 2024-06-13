Venus Optics introduces the Argus T1 Cine Series, which is, according to the company, the world’s first ultra-fast T1 aperture cine series being available in full-frame with a wider 28mm & 35mm.

Available in Full-Frame, Super35 & MFT formats, with focal lengths ranging from 18mm to 45mm, the Argus T1 Cine Series features a small form factor and ultra-large T1 aperture.

Laowa currently offers the Argus T1 Cine lenses in 3 different formats. The mount options are Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z for Full-Frame format, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X mount for Super35 format, and M4/3 mount for MFT format. This series offers, the company says, “a unique aesthetic and delivers mesmerizing shallow depth of field and dreamy bokeh. Not only does this series excel in low-light shooting with its ultra-large T1 aperture, it also creates an incredibly smooth focus roll-off. With an exceptionally small form factor, this lens series is ideal for cinematographers who seek a unique look and to accentuate dramatic character-centric effects, in short films or portrait videography.”

The ultra-large T1 aperture of the Laowa Argus T1 cine lenses offers the capability to achieve a remarkably shallow depth of field with a smooth focus roll-off, immersing the audience in a delightful and dreamy atmosphere. While ultra-large apertures often encounter chromatic aberration, the Argus T1 Cine series is, Laowa claims, “meticulously designed to deliver exceptional optical performance. These lenses minimize chromatic aberration, ensuring maintained contrast and sharpness even when shooting wide open at T1 aperture.”

Ideal for narrative filming

This series controls the focus breathing effect to the minimum, making it ideal for narrative filming. This feature eliminates any distractions caused by changes in the angle of view when shifting focus between objects. Additionally, the series boasts an average 270-degree focus rotation, ensuring precise and accurate focus control.

The series boasts an impressive close focusing distance of up to 7.88″ / 0.2m. This enables the capture of breathtaking shots with a beautifully blurred background, while retaining intricate subject details. It introduces fresh and captivating perspectives to enhance your footage.

Price and availability

Every focal length within the Argus T1 Cine Series is meticulously crafted to deliver consistent color rendition and lens performance. This minimizes the requirement for extensive editing in the post-production process after utilizing different focal lengths, ensuring seamless visual consistency across your projects.

Laowa Argus T1 Cine Series is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers. The Laowa Argus T1 Cine Series is priced at USD1,499 per lens and USD3,999 for a 3-lens bundle set in Full-Frame format. In Super35 format, each lens costs USD899 (3-lens bundle set: USD2,399), while in MFT format, each lens is priced at US$699 (2-lens bundle set: US$1,259). Pricing may vary in different countries.