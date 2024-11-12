Black Friday is back and so is PVC’s BIG Black Friday list of deals. For 2024 we’ve decided to show all bargains in a list that will grow as we find more. Just return to PVC’s website and check for new deals.

Black Friday returns and so does the list of bargains now available. To make things easier for you, the 2024 PVC’s BIG Black Friday list is, like we did in 2023, a unique list that grows as we get some more deals to share with readers. New deals will be at the top of the list, making it easy to find them. So, without further ado, here is PVC’s BIG Black Friday list for 2024.

Laowa Black Friday Sale

The Laowa Black Friday Sale is your chance to get up to 25% off on the company’s premium cine lenses collection. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or an enthusiastic hobbyist, Laowa lenses are designed to elevate your cinematography to the next level. This exclusive offer is only available for a limited time. Visit Laowa’s website and make your purchase before the sale ends. Enhance your filmmaking toolkit with Laowa’s cine lenses and see the difference for yourself.

VEGAS Pro 22 upgrade is up to 49% off

The best deal of 2024 is here and is available until December 1, 2024. Upgrade to VEGAS Pro 22 or VEGAS Pro Suite 22 now and create captivating content in record time with powerful new tools. Discover Auto Reframe, Auto Ducking, AI Assistant, and many more exciting features. All this at up to 49% off! Note that you can upgrade at a reduced price with a previous version or other authorized product.

https://www.vegascreativesoftware.com/us/

Affinity six-month free trial

It’s not a Black Friday deal, but it’s a good deal: try Affinity products for free. Yes, download Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher, available for Windows or Mac, and try the award-winning photo editing, page layout, graphic design and illustration software in a six-month free trial. There is no obligation to buy, no need to share payment details when you sign up for the trial. Just try it! It’s a GREAT deal!

https://affinity.serif.com/

Flanders Scientific’s Black Friday Sale

The incredible Black Friday deals at Flanders Scientific Inc. are back and you can get up to $3,500 off on the 65″ UHD QD-OLED HDR Mastering Monitor with 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI, which usually costs $22,495.00 but is available during this period for only $18,995.00. There are also some other truly amazing deals on many of the company’s most popular products, during the 2024 sales.

https://www.shopfsi.com/

MotionVFX tools are 30% off

A leading creator of templates and plugins for FCPX & Apple Motion, MotionVFX also has a Black Friday sale on its products, a vast range of top-quality tools for video editors and motion designers. All the dream Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Premiere Pro packs, as well as timelines, templates, and compositing elements, are waiting in the company’s store. Get 30% off on all products with code BW30 used in the cart.

https://www.motionvfx.com/

Tether Tools: Black Friday Deals

Black Friday deals are kicking off at Tether Tools, so check the website to see discounts on the company’s most popular gear & kits: 20% off select TetherPro Cables including the TetherPro USB 3.0 to USB-C 15′ Cable, TetherPro USB-C to 3.0 Micro-B Right Angle 15′ Cable, and more!

https://tethertools.com/

Avid’s Black Friday week

It’s not a Black Friday deal but it’s here because it’s a deal to check. Last year Avid offered 20% off on annual subscriptions and this year you save 33% on Pro Tools annual subscription. Creative people everywhere choose Avid to make today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies, binge-worthy TV series, and engaging news and sports shows to chart-topping music and live performances. It should also be noted that Pro Tools partners with Native Instruments and Steinberg to power music creation.

https://www.avid.com/

Ulanzi: pre-sale before the Black Friday deals

Ulanzi will have a Black Friday sale but those who can’t wait for a good deal can check the company’s Black Friday pre-sale, which runs until November 14th. The official Black Friday sales start the day after and run until November 30th (that’s a long Friday…), when the CyberMonday launches, running from December 1 until December 3. For this pre-sale you get up to 25% off.

https://www.ulanzi.com/

Beat the crowd with SmartRig Pre-Black Friday Sale!

Here is another company that has decided to offer a pre-Black Friday sale, running until November 20. This early sale offers discounts on multiple products, so this is the time to get your accessory from the huge collection of 4 major user-oriented product lines from the company: camera support and stabilizers, smartphone accessories, lighting and control systems and mobile power solutions.

https://www.smallrig.com/

Insta360: all the Black Friday deals

The biggest sale of the year is coming soon – don’t miss it, announces Insta360. The company is offering significant discounts on its most popular Insta360 cameras, with up to $185 off. Sales starts on November 13th and will run until December 4.

https://store.insta360.com/