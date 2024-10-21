Designed for hikers, photographers, backpackers, and digital nomads, this all-in-one backpack power station redefines, the company says, what it means to stay powered on the go.

With two models available, the larger with a power station built for more extensive trips, easily supporting 3-5 days of gear and energy needs, the backpacks from BLUETTI are now available.

We’ve all been there—juggling portable chargers, power banks, tangled cables, and extra bags during outdoor activities. BLUETTI’s new Handsfree Series solves this challenge with a streamlined, all-in-one solution that merges energy storage with a multifunctional backpack. It promises to free your hands while keeping your devices fully charged, allowing you to focus on the adventure ahead.

Released this month, the BLUETTI’s Handsfree Backpack Series-Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2 are designed for hikers, photographers, backpackers, and digital nomads. The company says it’s the ultimate solar backpack power station for adventurers and creatives, designed with organized compartments, MOLLE straps, versatile hooks, and mounts. This means your camera, drone, and personal items are neatly tucked away in their sections, while the ultra-thin power station continuously fuels your gear on the go.

Power your devices on the go

The BLUETTI Handsfree series includes two models: Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2. Each model combines a highly versatile outdoor backpack with a detachable portable power station and a foldable solar panel.

Handsfree 1 features a 42L BluePack1 backpack with a 300W/268Wh portable power station. It offers plenty of space and power for 1-3 days of outdoor exploration.

Handsfree 2 steps it up with a 60L BluePack2 backpack and a 700W/512Wh portable power station, built for more extensive trips, easily supporting 3-5 days of gear and energy needs.

The BLUETTI’s Handsfree Series lives up to its name by offering what the company say is “an unparalleled hands-free charging experience” that allows users to power their devices on the go. With 5 output ports—including an AC outlet, 2 Type-C (100W) ports, and 2 USB-A ports—this backpack can charge multiple devices simultaneously. As it supports app control, you can check the entire charging process in real-time.

The side-access charging port design means you don’t have to remove the backpack to plug in your devices. So your gadgets are charging with minimal fuss even when you’re trekking through a forest or up a mountain. You might expect such powerful tech to come with some bulk, but the Handsfree Series defies those expectations with its ultra-thin power station, measuring only the width of a smartphone. It’s three times slimmer than traditional portable power stations, fitting seamlessly into the backpack without adding unnecessary weight or discomfort.

Portable solar panels for off the grid adventures

Designed by BLUETTI’s team of outdoor gear specialists, the ErgoBLUE ergonomic support system ensures the load is evenly distributed, reducing strain and making it easier to carry over extended periods. The backpack provides maximum comfort with breathable mesh materials and supports up to 30kg of gear, ideal for long hikes, motorcycle rides, or bike-packing trips.

The Handsfree backpack power station can power up quickly and efficiently via mains, solar, battery, or vehicle and with Turbocharging technology, BLUETTI claims they reach 80% charge in just 45 minutes and fully charge in less than 1.5 hours. For adventurers who are truly off the grid, the Handsfree Series can be paired with additional portable solar panels, increasing battery life by up to 30%. Powered by fragmented solar charging technology, Handsfree power stations automatically turn off when they detect cloudy conditions and re-engage when sunlight returns, maximizing energy efficiency.

4,000 charging cycles and a lifespan of 10 years

The Handsfree Series features automotive-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells, offering over 4,000 charging cycles and a lifespan of 10 years. These battery cells are built to perform in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20°C to 40°C. BLUETTI says that while powering your adventure is great, staying safe is crucial, so the power stations feature the company’s integrated BLUETOPUS AI-BMS (Battery Management System), which prevents overcharging, overvoltage, and other hazards, keeping your power station and devices safe. Plus, the entire system is water resistant (IP65 rating), meaning it will stay safe and dry even in harsh weather conditions.

The BLUETTI Handsfree Series is available at a special early-bird price until November 15th and can be claimed on both the BLUETTI Official Site and Amazon. The prices are as follows:

Handsfree 1 Backpack Power Station is now just $299, or opt for the Handsfree 1 + PV120S Combo with a high-performance 120W solar panel for as low as $499. (Tax-exclusive rate)

Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station is priced at only $399, or upgrade to the Handsfree 2 + PV120S Combo, available for as low as $599. (Tax-exclusive rate)

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) Program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.