A pocket-sized mobile power station, the SuperTank Pro comes with up to 100W output from a single port, so it quickly charges most USB-C laptops, as well as many other devices.

The ability to charge 4 portable devices in 1 time is one of the reasons why Zendure’s SuperTank Pro mobile power station may be your best friend if you need to set up work station anywhere.

The pandemic changed the way many people work, and made the use of mobile power stations even more appealing. Being a “digital nomad” was already increasingly common, with some people doing the most of their work outside of a traditional office setup. Now, with the Work From Home mandate, the number of people working from home has grown. The experience of the last months has led many companies to decide that remote work should be an option, moving forwards, so being able to set the best conditions when working at home is paramount now.

When working from home, if you use a deskptop computer, you’re probably not able to move it around, but laptop users have the freedom to setup office anywhere they want . The freedom to choose your own working environment, though, comes with a challenge: managing all of your devices and keeping them charged. If you’ve a balcony or a garden and want to work from there, you may still be within reach of a power outlet. But what if you want to take your laptop and go somewhere else, outside, and set up your office for the day? Then, a mobile power station is a logical accessory to buy.

The new a pocket-sized mobile power station from Zenduro is your friend! The SuperTank Pro is, claims the company, “the Ultimate Mobile Power Solution that allows working professionals to set up work station anywhere they need”. With this new accessory, “it doesn’t matter where you are, SuperTank Pro gets your smart devices charged. Have a peaceful mind and stay productive all the time.”

SuperTank Pro firmware can be updated

Featuring a massive 26,800 milliamp-hour battery capacity that lends stamina to your devices, even when you’re far away from power outlets, the SuperTank Pro has up to 100W output from a single port, meaning it quickly charges most USB-C laptops, so you can leave the traditional power brick at home. What’s more, it can charge 4 portable devices in 1 time – the SuperTank version charges only two – thanks to 3 high-powered USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, taking the charging experience to a brand new level, charging laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

Zenduro says that “the best in class USB-C can offer power supplied to even your 3D printer and research devices, from robots to Raspberry Pi!” and adds that the OLED screen present in the unit “provides smart power specs, including the number of devices, input and output status, battery capacity, and more, so you can take better control of your devices’ battery levels throughout the day.”

While charging devices is a simple plug and wait operation, Zenduro wants your investment on the SuperTank Pro to be a sound decision. That’s the reason why the SuperTank Pro’s firmware can be updated, so you don’t need to buy a new power bank each time new charging protocols are introduced. Just update the firmware and you’re good to go!

Key features of the SuperTank Pro

One important feature is pass-through charging; that means that you can recharge your SuperTank Pro from the input USB-C port while simultaneously outputting power to the other USB-C devices. Plus, SuperTank Pro is designed for rapid recharge, from the selection of the internal battery cells to the firmware development. With a 100W power supply and cable, SuperTank Pro can be recharged in just 90 minutes.

Here are the key features of Zendure’s SuperTank Pro pocket-sized mobile power station:

High power 100W USB-C port can charge laptops including the 16” MacBook Pro, as well as tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Thanks to its 26,800 mAh battery capacity, SuperTank Pro can keep a smartphone powered for 7 days of typical usage. Charges up to 4 smart devices at a time. Updatable firmware means SuperTank Pro will be compatible with next-gen devices. This reduces the financial and environmental burden of having to buy the new compatible hardware. Pass-through charging allows you to recharge your SuperTank Pro from the input USB-C port while simultaneously delivering power to other USB-C devices. The OLED screen provides smart power specs, including the number of devices, input and output status, battery capacity, and more, so you can take better control of your devices’ battery levels throughout the day. 100W input power is sufficient to recharge SuperTank Pro in just 90 minutes using a 100W power supply like our SuperPort S4.

As for price, Zenduro has not made the final price of the SuperTank Pro available, but the previous version, SuperTank, is available for $191.99, so expect this one to cost a bit more.