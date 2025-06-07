Venus Optics announces at Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 a groundbreaking cinematic tool from LAOWA, the Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine Lens, with a price of $1,399.

Perfect for music videos, action sequences, VR content, and narrative films, the new Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine empowers cinematographers to capture expansive scenes with unparalleled creative flair.

Engineered for full-frame cinema cameras and designed for filmmakers seeking bold, immersive visuals, the new lens combines a versatile 8-15mm zoom range, a fast T2.9 aperture, and professional cine to deliver dramatic fisheye effects. In fact, it’s not just fisheye, as the Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine Lens delivers a dual fisheye effect, offering filmmakers versatile cinematic visuals on full-frame cameras.

At 8mm the lens produces a circular fisheye effect with a 180° angle of view. This immersive look is ideal for VR content, 360° panoramas, and surreal narrative sequences, enhancing storytelling with a dreamlike aesthetic. At 15mm, the lens transitions to a full-frame rectangular fisheye effect, filling the sensor with a wide, curved perspective that retains bold distortion. Perfect for dynamic establishing shots, music videos, or action scenes.

With a constant T2.9 aperture across its 8-15mm zoom range, the lens delivers, the company claims, “exceptional light transmission and precise exposure control for cinematic applications. This fast aperture excels in low-light environments, such as night shoots, indoor scenes, or astrophotography sequences, ensuring vibrant, detailed footage. It enables a shallow depth of field, allowing filmmakers to isolate subjects against the lens’s dramatic fisheye distortion, creating striking visuals for music videos, narrative films, or stylized vlogs.”

The versatile 8-15mm zoom range offered enables filmmakers to seamlessly adapt its fisheye perspective for diverse cinematic applications. This flexible zoom, the company adds, “with a smooth 75° zoom throw, allows cinematographers to shift between dramatic and practical fisheye aesthetics without changing lenses, enhancing creative efficiency and storytelling versatility on set.”

Here is some more information about the new lens:

Ultra-portable cine design

The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine Lens offers full-frame coverage, ensuring compatibility with high-resolution cinema cameras. This feature maximizes sensor utilization, delivering a true 180° circular fisheye effect at 8mm and a full-frame rectangular fisheye at 15mm, both with edge-to-edge clarity and no cropping. The expansive coverage enhances dynamic range and detail, ideal for immersive VR content, sweeping cinematic landscapes, and high-impact action sequences. By supporting professional full-frame workflows, the lens provides filmmakers with versatile, bold fisheye visuals, making it a powerful tool for music videos, narrative films, and 360° panoramas, all while maintaining exceptional image quality.

Close focusing distance

The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine Lens features a minimum focusing distance of 16cm (6.3”) with a 0.23x maximum magnification, allowing filmmakers to capture subjects up close with striking cinematic impact. This close focusing capability amplifies the lens’s fisheye distortion, creating an exaggerated point of view (POV) that emphasizes foreground elements while retaining a wide, immersive background. The result is a dramatic, bugeye effect, ideal for intense close-ups in action films, horror sequences, or experimental music videos, where subjects appear disproportionately large for a bold, almost surreal aesthetic.

Full frame coverage

The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine Lens offers full-frame coverage, ensuring compatibility with high-resolution cinema cameras. This feature maximizes sensor utilization, delivering a true 180° circular fisheye effect at 8mm and a full-frame rectangular fisheye at 15mm, both with edge-to-edge clarity and no cropping. The expansive coverage enhances dynamic range and detail, ideal for immersive VR content, sweeping cinematic landscapes, and high-impact action sequences. By supporting professional full-frame workflows, the lens provides filmmakers with versatile, bold fisheye visuals, making it a powerful tool for music videos, narrative films, and 360° panoramas, all while maintaining exceptional image quality.

The lens comes with a PL mount by default but there are optional mounts: Sony E, Canon Rf, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X. The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine is available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized resellers. The US price for the Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine is $1,399.