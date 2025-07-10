Initially available only for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount, the Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens is now also available with a PL mount, making it a must-have for professional productions.

Delivering an expansive 130.3° diagonal angle of view, the Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens is the widest rectilinear full-frame lens… and now it’s also available with a PL mount.

The expansion of the lens mount compatibility announced by Laowa makes the 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens a must for filmmakers wanting to capture breathtaking, distortion-free visuals. The widest rectilinear full-frame lens available, it delivers an expansive 130.3° diagonal angle of view, perfect for capturing sweeping landscapes or tight interiors, creating immersive, dramatic visuals. The company says that “with a Ø46.31mm image circle, it fully covers Vista Vision sensors, ensuring seamless compatibility with high-end cameras like the RED Raptor 8K VV and ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate. The new PL mount further enhances its integration with top-tier cinema cameras, making it a must-have for professional productions.”

This expansion broadens compatibility with professional cinema cameras, offering filmmakers a powerful tool, and confirms Laowa’s commitment to innovative optics, empowering cinematographers to elevate their craft with unmatched versatility.

Key features of the Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens

Widest Rectilinear Full-Frame and VV Lens Zero-Distortion Compact and Lightweight Design Close Focusing Capability Exceptional Image Quality Ergonomic & Compact Housing Versatile Mount Options

Here are some more details about the lens:

Laowa’s renowned “Zero-Distortion” technology renders straight lines with precision. Ideal for architectural shots, urban scenes, or any setting with linear elements, the 10mm T2.9 keeps lines straight from the centre to the edges of the image.

Weighing only 640g (1.41 lbs), the 10mm T2.9 is remarkably portable and ideal for gimbals, drones, or handheld rigs. Its compact design enables smooth maneuverability, making it a versatile choice for dynamic shoots in challenging environments or fast-paced productions.

Featuring a close focusing distance of 12 cm (4.72 inches), the 10mm T2.9 allows filmmakers to capture intricate details and bold close-ups. This capability enhances storytelling by emphasizing foreground elements, adding depth and visual impact while delivering pleasing bokeh for a cinematic look.

The lens is engineered to minimize chromatic aberration, effectively reducing color fringing around high-contrast edges, making this lens ideal for professional cinematography.

The lens includes a 113° focus throw for precise focus control, a 0.8M mod gear for seamless pairing with industry-standard focus motors, and a 77mm filter thread for easy attachment of ND, polarizer, or UV filters, enhancing workflow efficiency and creative flexibility.

The addition of the PL mount complements existing ARRI LPL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mount options, providing unparalleled flexibility. This ensures the 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine lens seamlessly integrates with a wide range of camera systems, catering to rental houses and professional filmmakers. The lens is compatible with Alexa LF, Alexa Mini LF and Alexa 35, but is not compatible with Alexa Mini.

The 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine PL Mount is now available for pre-orders via Venus Optics’ official website (https://laowacine.com/) and authorized Laowa resellers. The product lead time is around 3 weeks. The US price for the 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine is USD 1,699.