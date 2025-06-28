The original 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D was one of Laowa’s bestsellers, known as the widest non-fisheye lens available on the market at the time. Now the company has designed it for mirrorless systems.

With a rectilinear design that sets it apart from most extreme wide-angle lenses, the Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D is optimized for mirrorless and supports autofocus on Sony E and Nikon Z cameras.

Designed for the mirrorless era, the Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D for full frame cameras is equipped with a fast f/2.8 aperture and maintains Laowa’s signature “Zero-D” (zero distortion) optical design, to deliver natural-looking results. A built-in ⌀72mm front filter thread further enhances its portability. This lens is, Laowa says, “a versatile choice for landscape, architecture, astrophotography, aerial shots, vlogging, and more.”

The original 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D was one of Laowa’s bestsellers, known as the widest non-fisheye lens available on the market at the time. The new Lite version builds on the legacy of the original, inherits its acclaimed optical performance, and takes it a step forward, as Laowa claims that “compared to the original 12mm f/2.8 version, it shows significant improvement in sharpness, even at the corners”.

Thanks to Laowa’s advanced optical engineering, distortion is kept to a minimum, ensuring straight lines stay true, even at the edges of the frame. This makes the lens a powerful tool for architecture, cityscapes, interiors, and any scene where accuracy and perspective matter and the ultra-wide 122° angle of view paired with a fast f/2.8 aperture are essential.

The wide perspective helps capture vast, expansive scenes with dramatic scale and depth, while the f/2.8 aperture allows more light to enter, enabling faster shutter speeds and better performance in dim environments. This also offers creative flexibility for foreground emphasis and environmental storytelling. Whether you’re exploring rugged mountains, shooting seascapes, or capturing the night sky, this lens is built to handle it all with ease and clarity.

Designed with portability in mind, this lens is both lightweight and compact, weighing just around 377g (0.83 lb). It’s an ideal companion for creators on the move, whether you’re shooting handheld, flying with a drone, or mounting it on a gimbal. Its minimal weight makes it perfect for street photography or travel scenarios where mobility matters and heavy gear is a hassle.

With a close focusing distance of just 14cm (5.5 inches), this 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF lens lets you capture stunning details up close, opening up exciting possibilities for wide-angle macro photography. The second autofocus lens in Laowa’s lineup, the 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D delivers fast, precise focus tracking for both Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. It combines the convenience of reliable autofocus with the exceptional optical quality Laowa is known for, ensuring you never miss a moment. On RF and L mount cameras focus is fully manual.

This lens is available in both 5- and 16-blade versions. The 5-blade version creates a distinctive 10-point sunstar effect when you stop down the aperture, adding a striking visual element to your photos.

The new Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF is currently available via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers.

The US price for Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF is USD699 for all mounts for both AF and MF versions. Pricing varies in different countries.