Venus Optics announced the release of a unique wide-angle macro lens – the 15mm f/4.5, designed to keep distortion at a low level. Perfect for shooting architecture, landscape, or interiors… and macro.

With a 0.5x magnification ratio, the new Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Macro has a close focus distance of 12.9cm, providing creators with a whole new world of opportunity for creative shots.

While conventional macro photos tend to isolate the subject from the background, some photographers – Paul Harcourt Davies is a good example – have explored the potential of wide-angle lenses offering a close focusing distance to create closeup shots with the subject close to the camera but also including the background. The technique is ideally suited for small animals – insects are a good example – and flowers, as it allows photographers to show the main subject in its habitat, but can be applied to other types of photography, for the exact same purpose.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Macro, because it can focus as close as 12.9cm, offers 0.5x magnification ratio and features an optical design optimized to control distortion, is a practical solution for photographers who regularly want to capture the subject in the foreground while including as much background info as possible for a powerful and unique shot.

Whether you are a wildlife photographer, architecture shooter, or other content creator, this lens is the perfect tool to create impactful visuals. The 15mm lens is crafted to be lightweight and compact, with 0.68lb/ 308g, making the lens easy to carry and use on the go.

Key features of the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Macro:

Ultra-wide 15mm Perspective

5x Magnification Ratio (Close Focusing at 12.9cm)

Excellent Distortion Control

Compact & Lightweight Design (0.68lb/308g)

Auto Aperture Available for E/Z/EF Mount

10-point Sunstar

Well-built Lens Housing

Removable Lens Hood

62mm Filter Thread

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Wide Angle Macro features a 110.5° wide angle of view, resulting, Laowa claims, “in a stunning and epic photo, particularly suitable for landscape & wildlife shots.” The lens also features 5 aperture blades, resulting in a 10-point sunstar for a unique aesthetic.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Wide Angle Macro is available for purchase via Venus Optics official website (https://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The US price for Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5X Wide Angle Macro is USD 399. Pricing varies in different countries.