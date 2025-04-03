NAB attendees will have the opportunity to experience Laowa’s latest optical advancements firsthand at the company’s booth, and have a chance to win the popular 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF lens on site.

Laowa will debut its highly anticipated Probe Zoom Macro Lens at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas and will also unveil its first-ever broadcast lens, the Ultima 12-120mm T4 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom Lens.

The new Probe Zoom Macro Lens from Laowa will be on display at NAB 2025 at North Hall Booth N2823. The new Probe Zoom features two focal lengths – 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12 with 4 interchangeable front modules including the Direct View, Periscope, 35° View and 90° view. The new 90-degree module is designed with a user-friendly 360° rotation mechanism while maintaining precise focus and zoom control.

The Laowa Probe Zoom Macro Lens set is an innovative addition to Laowa’s industry-renowned Full Frame probe lens lineup, featuring the 15-35mm T12 and 15-24mm T8. Being the widest and largest range probe lens on the market, it boasts a 110.5° angle of view and a 2.3x zoom range for significant changes in magnification and perspective. The 40cm-longest waterproof tubular design empowers filmmakers to capture deep, hard-to-reach subjects with unparalleled flexibility and top-notch image quality.

Key features:

15mm Ultra-Wide Perspective

3x Zoom Range with Parfocal Design

4 Versatile Modules: Direct, Periscope, 35° View and the additional 90° View

Up to 2.3x Magnification for extreme close-ups

Unrivaled Sharpness & Superior Image Quality

Waterproof, Long Tubular Barrel for versatile shooting conditions

360° rotation for front modules

The lens set features a modular design with 4 interchangeable front modules and 2 main barrels, allowing users to switch between Direct View, Periscope, 35° View, with one more 90° perspective announced. The rear tubes come in two focal ranges: 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12, offering 8 unique combinations.

With a maximum T8 aperture, 15mm ultra-wide perspective, up to 2.3x magnification, and a waterproof barrel, this lens excels in extreme close-ups (as close as 5mm), low-light conditions, and underwater filming. It’s a versatile tool for advertising, wildlife documentaries, and cinema production, delivering unmatched storytelling potential.

A unique 360° rotational ring is installed in front of the lens body, this patent-pending front rotation design allows the tube to rotate independently from the focus and zoom ring, and users can produce sweeping and dynamic shots while being able to control the focus and zoom ring.

Laowa Probe Zoom Macro Series will be available to ship by the third quarter in 2025. The US price for the Probe Zoom Macro 15-24mm T8 – Direct View lens is $3,499 and 15-35mm T12 – Direct View lens is $3,999. Pricing varies in different countries. More details on the price and updates will be announced soon.

First broadcast lens from Laowa

Alongside this groundbreaking innovation, Laowa will also unveil its first-ever broadcast lens, the Ultima 12-120mm T4 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom, and debut the 8-15mm T2.9 Fisheye Cine, besides showcasing a selection of its newly launched lenses and popular series. Lenses on display include:

Proteus 2x Anamorphic Zoom Lenses (26-45mm T2.9 & 46-85mm T2.9)

Wide-Angle VV Lenses (9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine & 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine)

Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Series (32mm T2.9, 42mm T2.9, 55mm T2.9 & 85mm T2.9)

Sword FF Macro Cine Series (15mm T4.1, 25mm T2.9, 35mm T2.9, 60mm T2.9, 100mm T2.9 & 180mm T4.6)

Shift Cine Lenses (15mm T2.9 Zero-D Shift Cine & 20mm T2.9 Zero-D Shift Cine)

Ranger FF Compact Cine Zoom Series (16-30mm T2.9, 28-75mm T2.9 & 75-180mm T2.9)

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Laowa’s latest optical advancements firsthand and have a chance to win the popular 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF lens on site. In celebration of Laowa’s continued innovation in the realm of optics, customers around the world can enjoy an exclusive, limited-time 10% online discount on selected products across NAB period, available only on the official laowacine.com website and selected US resellers.