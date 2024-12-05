Venus Optics announces the Sword series, a set of six revolutionary – according to the company – compact macro full frame cine lenses, first shown at IBC 2024.

Designed for filmmakers who need to shoot macro, the Laowa Sword series sets itself apart with superior macro capabilities, offering some models with an impressive 2:1 magnification rate.

Venus Optics starts December with a new series of lenses for filmmakers, this time the Laowa Sword Macro Full Frame Cine series, a groundbreaking collection of macro cine lenses designed for everyone, which the company first announced at IBC 2024. This versatile lineup spans from wide-angle 15mm, 25mm, and 35mm lenses to longer focal lengths of 60mm, 100mm, and 180mm, providing a comprehensive set for all shooting scenarios.

Each lens in the series covers full-frame formats, delivering, Venus Optics claims, “unparalleled sharpness, stunning color rendition”, and exceptional macro capabilities. Each weighing in at under 1kg (2.2lbs), these lenses are among the lightest on the market, ensuring ease of use. The Sword series also excels in chromatic aberration control, the company says, minimizing both in-focus and out-of-focus longitudinal CA to save time in post-production. With impressive magnification ratios—1:1 on the 15mm lens and 2:1 on the 60mm and 100mm lenses—cinematographers can capture intricate details with minimal working distances. The Sword series is available to order in 15/25/35/60/100/180mm.

Here is more information about the new Sword series:

Compact and Lightweight

Despite being designed to cover full-frame formats, the Laowa Sword series remains impressively compact and lightweight. Each lens in the series weighs under 1kg (2.2 lbs), making them some of the lightest options available. This design allows filmmakers to easily explore different setups and mount the camera in various situations, whether on gimbals or robot arms or for outdoor and travel shoots. The Sword series’ portability and ease of use make it an ideal choice for dynamic and versatile filmmaking.

Outstanding Sharpness

The Laowa Sword series is engineered to deliver exceptional sharpness and clarity in every shot. These lenses ensure that every detail is captured with precision, from the center to the edges of the frame. The Sword series provides unparalleled sharpness, whether you’re shooting intricate close-ups or expansive wide-angle scenes.

Excellent Chromatic Aberration Control

Each lens in the Laowa Sword series is engineered with superior chromatic aberration (CA) control, ensuring images are free from color fringing. This advanced design helps deliver sharp and vibrant visuals across the entire frame, maintaining the integrity of your shots from edge to edge. With the Sword series, cinematographers can achieve stunningly clear and accurate color reproduction.

Practical Magnification Rate

The Laowa Sword series sets itself apart with superior macro capabilities, offering some models with an impressive 2:1 magnification rate. This allows for incredibly detailed close-up shots, capturing the finest textures and nuances with unmatched clarity. Whether you’re focusing on the intricate details of a subject or exploring the micro world, the Sword series’ exceptional magnification ensures that every shot is rich with detail and precision.

Interchangeable Mount with Optional Bayonets

Providing versatility and convenience for various camera systems. Sword offers additional EF, E, Z, RF, and L mount bayonets for purchase separately.

77mm Filter Thread

Except for the 15mm, all focal lengths are compatible with 77mm filters.

Pricing & Availability

Laowa Sword Full Frame Macro Cine Series is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers.

The US price for Laowa Sword Full Frame Macro Cine series is USD1,499 each. USD5,699 for 4-lens set (25/35/60/100mm) and USD7,999 for full set. Pricing varies in different countries.