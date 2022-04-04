New to the Cine lens product line, the 0.7x Focal Reducer for the 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe reduces the crop factor when using probe lenses on APS-C/ Super35 and Micro Four Thirds cameras.

After the 1.33x Rear Anamorphic Adapter for its OOOM Cine lenses and the 1.4x Full Frame Expander for the same family of lenses, Venus Optics introduces another accessory for its Cine lens product line. The 0.7x Focal Reducer for 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe reduces the crop factor when using probe lenses on APS-C/ Super35 and Micro Four Thirds cameras, which helps retain the perspective of the probe lens. The maximum aperture is boosted to f/10 as well, says the company.

The new Laowa 0.7x Focal Reducer is available in a variety of mounts. Here is the list provided by Venus Optics: Canon EF – Canon RF, Canon EF – Sony E, Canon EF – Fujifilm X, Canon EF – M43, Canon EF – L mount, Arri PL – Canon RF, Arri PL – Sony E, Arri PL – Fujifilm X, Arri PL – M43 and Canon EF – L mount. The reducer allows users to mount Arri PL/Canon EF probe lenses onto different cameras, including Canon EOS C70, RED Komodo, Sony APS-C series, Fujifilm X series, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4k, Lumix GH5, Leica CL, etc.

Preserve the original perspective

Optimized for Laowa 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe, the 0.7x Focal Reducer effectively reduces the crop factor from 1.5x to 1.05x on Super35 and from 2x to 1.4x on Micro Four Thirds, which preserves the original perspective of the probe lens. It also boosts the aperture by 1 stop, making it a brighter lens with an f/10 maximum.

The focal reducer is fully constructed with metal, which not only provides stability for adapting lenses, but it also improves durability. Venus Optics claims the 0.7x Focal Reducer is a reliable shooting gear for professional use.

Laowa 0.7x Focal Reducer for Probe Lens is currently available to purchase on Venus Optics official websites (http://www.venuslens.net/ https://laowacine.com/) and via authorized dealers, priced at at$250.