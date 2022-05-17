Venus Optics announces the world’s tiniest 1.5x anamorphic series: Nanomorph 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4. The crowdfunding campaign is now running on Indiegogo.

Designed for Super35 and Micro Four Thirds sensors, the Laowa Nanomorph 1.5x anamorphic series is the newest anamorphic solution from Venus Optics.

The new Nanomorph 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4 lens family is currently being crowdfunded via Indiegogo. With 1605% funding of its original goal, the Nanomorph series is well on the path to become a reality. Venus Optics says that while anamorphic lenses are always huge and heavy the “patented anamorphic optical structure makes the lens revolutionarily small and compact”. This revolutionary “NANO-sized” lens weighs less than 0.7 lbs (320g) and is only 3.54″ (9cm) long, making it very handy for every set-up e.g. handheld, on a gimbal, on a slider, through tight space, even on a drone, etc. It makes a lot of formerly impossible shots possible.

The range includes 3 different focal lengths – 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4. It is a front anamorphic design with a 1.5x constant squeeze ratio at all focusing distances. Two flare options are available – amber and blue. The extra short closest focusing distance also helps render stronger bokeh and creates a stronger compression. It is available in various mounts: Canon EF, PL mount, Canon R, Sony E, M43, DJI DL, Nikon Z, L mount, and Fuji X. Mounts are interchangeable, according to Venus Optics.

Features of the new Laowa Nanomorph:

Designed for Super35 and Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Extremely Tiny (3.5″ long) and Light (<0.7 lbs)

Three focal lengths: 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4, and 50mm T2.4 (65mm and 80mm ETA late 2022)

5x CONSTANT squeeze ratio at ALL focusing points (No Anamorphic Mumps)

Front Anamorphic Design

Two flares options are available – Amber and Blue

Super Close focusing distance (17″ from subject to sensor)

Available in 9 different mounts: Canon EF, PL mount, Canon R, Sony E, M43, DJI DL, Nikon Z, L mount and Fuji X

Mounts are User Interchangeable

Shortest close focusing

Here is some more information about the Laowa Nanomorph family, as shared by Venus Optics:

Constant 1.5x Squeeze & No Anamorphic Mumps

For some cheaper anamorphic lenses with synchro focus design, anamorphic blocks are often added at the front. It is the simplest and cheapest way to design and make an anamorphic lens. However, the significant drawback is the failure to maintain the same squeeze ratio at close distance, causing Anamorphic Mumps. The lens is unusable for real shooting because the variable squeeze is impossible to correct in post.

Laowa Nanomorph guarantees a constant 1.5x squeeze ratio at all focusing distances. Laowa decided to develop and invented this unique patented anamorphic design to guarantee a uniform squeeze ratio, promising optical quality, tiny size, and affordable price point.

Super 35+ coverage

The Super35 design allows it to be used perfectly on any Super35 / APS-C/ Micro Four Thirds cameras. The larger image circles of 35mm and 50mm are able to cover 4k 16:9 UHD on Sony A7iii with only mild vignetting.

Golden Squeeze Ratio

The anamorphic lens features a widescreen cinematic perspective. Venus Optics decided to adopt a 1.5x squeeze ratio as they believe it strikes a perfect balance between the lens size and anamorphic look.

With a 1.5x squeeze, a 2.66:1 ratio on a 16:9 sensor can be obtained after de-squeeze. Compared to a 1.33x anamorphic lens, Laowa Nanomorph delivers a much more pronounced anamorphic and cinematic look. For 1.8x / 2x squeeze, the lens will be inevitably huge and more images will be wasted when paired with a 16:9 sensor.

2 Flare Colors available

Anamorphic lenses with blue flares are very common in the market and it fits perfectly with the films with the sci-fi and cool vibe. However, blue flares do not necessarily go well with skin tones. The new amber option we introduced, could deliver a warmer and passionate vibe that is suitable for narrative and day/night shots.

Anamorphic lenses tend to have a longer closest focusing distance due to restrictions of optical design. Nanomorph has one of the shortest close focusing distances in the market. Filmmakers could obtain very close-up shots which renders a much shallower depth of field and stronger bokeh. This offers much higher flexibility in framing.

(Distance from the subject to sensor)

Nanomorph 27mm T2.8 1.5x Cine – 43cm / 16.9″

Nanomorph 35mm T2.4 1.5x Cine – 60cm / 23.6″

Nanomorph 50mm T2.4 1.5x Cine – 70cm / 27.5″

Laowa currently offer 2 versions of Nanomorph: mirrorless version and PL & EF version. For PL & EF version, both bayonets are included in the box and the mounts are user interchangeable. For the mirrorless version, Canon RF, Sony E, M43, DJI DL, Nikon Z, L mount and Fuji X are available and they are also interchangeable. Each lens will come with ONE single mount bayonet. Users could add US$50 for extra bayonet mounts for using on multiple cameras

Laowa Nanomorph 1.5x anamorphic lenses are available to order at discounted price in Indiegogo platform. Normal Retail Price for single lens is $999 (Mirrorless Mounts) and $1,499 (EF & PL Mounts). A 3-lens bundle with hardcase will be retailed at $2,699 (Mirrorless Mounts) and $3,999(EF & PL Mounts). The lenses are expected to be shipped from August onwards.