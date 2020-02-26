The new Fujiilm X-T4 is “a X-T3 with image stabilizer”, is the easy way to announce this new model. But there is more than the good looks, this is a good choice as both a stills and video camera. IBIS, anyone?

Let’s get to the “world’s first or fastest” section, as this Fujifilm X-T4 also wants to play in that championship: the X-T4 delivers the world’s fastest 15fps shooting and a high-speed AF performance as fast as 0.02 seconds. This will be a new flagship model, boasting the highest performance in the history of the X Series including the use of a five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism that offers up to 6.5 stops of image stabilization.

Obviously, the numbers from Fujiflm concerning the 15fps shooting relate to, as the company says, “mirrorless digital cameras equipped with APS-C image sensors or larger, when using the mechanical shutter”, and are valid on February 26, 2020, because no one knows who will come and claim a better performance in the future.

IBIS inside and 15fps shooting

Before we move on to the video aspects that make the Fujifilm X-T4 the camera you want, especially if you’e been asking for IBIS in a X-T model, we must look at the key features of this new compact, lightweight and stylish mirrorless digital camera that inherits the “central viewfinder style” adopted by the X-T Series.

The use of a newly-developed focal plane shutter enables burst-shooting at 15fps. This combines with a further-evolved algorithm for fast and highly-accurate AF performance at the speed as fast as 0.02 seconds, ensuring to capture a precious photo moment. The shutter is also twice as durable as the previous model, X-T3 and also makes less noise. With the electronic shutter, the camera can achieve blackout-free burst shooting of 30fps.

Fujifilm says that “the camera’s outstanding capability to AF on a moving subject is evident in its ability to maintain focus on a subject that is approaching toward it as well as a subject that is moving away from it. Face / Eye AF performance has also been enhanced to make portraiture easier than ever before.”

ETERNA Bleach Bypass mode

The sensor is a the back-illuminated 26.1MP sensor “X-Trans CMOS 4” and a high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 4.” Combined with Fujifilm’s color reproduction technology, nurtured over 80 years from developing photographic films, these latest devices deliver “memory colors,” such as vivid colors as one remembers them.

The Fujifilm X-T4 features ETERNA Bleach Bypass mode, a new addition to the Film Simulation function, which provides versatile color tones. The new mode simulates “bleach bypass,” a traditional processing technique for developing photographic films, creating images in impressive atmosphere with low saturation and high contrast. That’s something that can also be explored in video, and a feature I want to try if I can get my hands on a Fujifilm X-T4 soon.

Auto White Balance also introduces a feature I like, as I’ve used a similar solution in Canon EOS models: the option to go for a White Priority mode, which reproduces natural white even under incandescent light, and Ambience Priority mode which provides a warmer tone.

First X-T camera with IBIS inside

There are also good news for both cinematographers and photographers: the newly-developed high capacity battery “NP-W235” lasts for 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, 600 frames per charge in the Economy mode and up to 1700 frames per charge if it is combined with the vertical battery grip “VG-XT4” (optional), which can hold two “NP-W235” batteries.

The X-T4 and other X Series of mirrorless cameras can be combined with a total of 35 interchangeable lenses specifically designed for the X Series, including the large-diameter mid-telephoto prime lens “FUJINON Lens XF50mmF1.0 R WR” to be released by the end of 2020, to cover a broad range of shooting categories.

The Fujifilm X-T4 is the first model from the X-T Series equipped with the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) unit. The five-axis IBIS offers up to 6.5-stop advantage by using gyro sensors that can detect camera shakes at accuracy 8 times greater than before (when compared with the IBIS unit equipped in the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-H1”), and a shock-absorbing structure that can effectively controls minor shakes when the shutter button is pressed. The camera can be hand-held while shooting sports and other active scenes or in low light conditions such as night.

4K/60P 4:2:0 10bit on a SD card

The X-T4 can record video at 4K/60P 4:2:0 10bit on a SD card inserted in the camera. Video output to external storage media via the HDMI port is at 4K/60P 4:2:2 10bit, which records more color information. The camera newly features the digital image stabilization (DIS) function, which makes fine adjustments to video framing to compensate for camera shakes, bringing maximum correction when shooting video hand-held.

The X-T4 is capable of recording high-speed Full-HD video at 240P, producing up to 10x slow-motion effect even to a snap action of a fast-moving subject.There is a Still / Movie mode dial on the top panel, allowing the user to apply different settings of still images and videos. In the dedicated Movie optimized control mode, the camera stores pre-selected video settings, enabling swift transition from photo shooting to video recording.

The Live View setting of viewfinder can be selected from three boost mode. According to shooting scenes and subjects, the user can choose from Low Light Priority mode which allows to see the subject clearly even when shooting in low light, Resolution Priority mode which displays the subject in fine details, or Frame Rate Priority mode which shows the motion of a subject smoothly.

The Fujifilm X-T4 will be available in both black and silver and is expected to be available for sale in Spring 2020 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,699.95 USD and $2,199.99 CAD.

