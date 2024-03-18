I recently had the opportunity to test Sigma’s newest lens, the 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens. This lens features an updated Optical Stabilizer function with the latest “OS2” algorithm and screaming-fast autofocus. So fast was the autofocus that my Wife, who is brand loyal to another camera manufacturer, sheepishly walked into our shared office space after giving the Sigma 70-200mm a try and asked if we needed to switch systems. The AF shook her.

Just as she saw the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens for what it offers: high-speed AF, remarkably effective OS, and great optical performance, I saw it as a great step forward for Sigma and their mirrorless lenses.

With a focal range of 70-200mm, the Sigma was purpose-built to meet the demands of professionals and is suitable for a wide range of styles and genres, including nature, wildlife, photojournalism, action sports, weddings, and portraits. However, using this lens for photojournalists, weddings, and portraits may be the sweet spot for users.

Aperture Ring

The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is the first still photography lens equipped with an aperture ring. As middle-aged photographers, my Wife and I found the aperture ring a reminder of shooting film in our early days. We both commented on how much we missed a dedicated aperture ring when shooting photography. The hand finds it so easily that it becomes second nature to users.

The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS is also equipped with an aperture ring click switch and an aperture ring lock switch. Both of which I found useful. I liked the ring click switch to feel tactilely close to an older film lens.

For video users, the aperture ring can be set to smooth like a video lens. Then, the user can select the aperture in any setting, whether that be a perfect f/4 or F2.8 or whatever fraction, to get the right exposure in video. The smooth aperture is a must-need for video shooters.

Mirrorless Only

Sigma’s DG DN lenses are made exclusively for mirrorless cameras, with either a Sony E-mount or an L-mount. The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is full-frame and designed to take advantage of the benefits offered by mirrorless camera bodies, including more compact dimensions, in-camera corrections, and other improved technologies.

The E-mount, obviously, means any Sony camera works with the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens, and the L-mount works for Blackmagic’s new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma cameras.

Blazing fast AF motor

The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens autofocus is driven by Dual HLA-driven floating focus for fast, accurate AF. The focus lens is driven using a high-thrust HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) as the focus actuator, and a floating focus is used to achieve high-speed AF drive. The floating configuration of this lens, in which the two focus groups are driven in opposite directions, reduces each focus group’s movement to about half that of a single-group focus system, achieving what Sigma claims is extremely fast AF. This speed of AF is what captured my Wife’s attention.

OS2 Stabilization

The latest OS2 stabilization algorithm achieves an image stabilization performance of 7.5 stops at the Wide end and 5.5 stops at the Tele end.

The lens is equipped with two OS modes: Mode 1 is suitable for general shooting, and Mode 2 is ideal for panning shots of motorsports and other sports. In Mode 2, SIGMA’s Intelligent OS, an algorithm specially designed for panning shots, enables effective image stabilization even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally, irrespective of the horizontal and vertical orientation. I didn’t have a solid reason to test Mode 2, but I found Mode 1 to offer solid image stabilization.

Optical design

The latest optical design, which employs 6 FLD and 2 SLD elements of special low-dispersion glass, delivers high resolving power throughout the zoom range. I found the optics sharp in a way I now expect from Sigma, with very little flare and ghosting. The contrast in the image seemed great. I’d start with a Sigma lens if I wanted to make an optically perfect image. If you wish for a flare-tastic photo, then try another lens. The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is not easy to get to flare.

Overall, the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens is a super fast lens for autofocus, built to last a long time, and has a lot of intelligence designed into the form and function. It was a good enough lens for my Wife to consider the jumping system, which is huge in her world. With a price point of $1,499, E-mount and L-mount users should seriously consider the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens as it may be superior in many ways.

Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports lens Features