SIGMA releases new “I series” lenses, adding ultra-wide and classic prime focal lengths to the compact, all-metal lineup. Meet the new 17 and 50mm from SIGMA.

The SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary and the SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary are stylish “I Series” full-frame lenses featuring all-metal barrels for Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount.

SIGMA announced two new prime lenses in the Contemporary line, designed exclusively for mirrorlesss camera systems. The SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary ($599 US MSRP through authorized retailers) and the SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary ($639 US MSRP through authorized retailers) are stylish “I Series” full-frame lenses featuring all-metal barrels. These two lenses are offered in Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount. Both lenses will be available through authorized retailers in late April 2023.

Here is some more information shared by SIGMA about the new lenses:

The SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary delivers supreme compactness in the widest “I series” lens to date. This super-compact, ultra wide-angle lens weighs just 225g (L-Mount), with a length of 48.8mm, and is designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless systems. It is an exceptional lens in terms of angle of view, optical performance, and build quality, with a design inspired by SIGMA CINE lenses. As an I series lens, it features a metal barrel with knurled focus ring, aperture ring and lens hood. Both metal magnetic and snap-on lens caps are provided.

By shortening the overall length of the lens and making changes to the focus configuration, the 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary lens is capable of focusing as close as 12cm with an impressive magnification ratio of 1:3.6, allowing for unique close-up photographs with expansive backgrounds, making it particularly appealing to vloggers, hikers, landscape photographers and more. A stepping motor offers swift, precise AF for both still and video applications.

A SIGMA for Sony and Leica

The SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary adds the classic standard prime lens focal length to the I series. This is the fifth F2 I series lens to date, joining the 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 65mm lenses. All F2 I series lenses feature an arc-type AF/MF switch and a stylized ring on the all-metal barrel. This DG DN lens is designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless systems and is offered in Sony E-mount and Leica L-Mount versions.

The metal lens hood, manual-focus and aperture ring are knurled for a pleasant tactile experience, and the F2 maximum aperture delivers gorgeous bokeh effects; while the optical design delivers performance comparable to the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens in a much more compact form (37% shorter length, 48% less in weight.) The lens is also resistant to backlighting and produces minimal flare, even in difficult conditions. AF is driven by a stepping motor for fast, reliable AF for both still and video use. This is a best-in-class standard prime lens for everyday use, combining exceptional I series build quality, strong optical performance, and a compact, fast-aperture design.