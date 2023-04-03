News

SIGMA releases new “I series” lenses, adding ultra-wide and classic prime focal lengths to the compact, all-metal lineup. Meet the new 17 and 50mm from SIGMA.

Jose Antunes
April 3, 2023
SIGMA’s new 17 and 50mm for Sony and LeicaThe SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary and the SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary are stylish “I Series” full-frame lenses featuring all-metal barrels for Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount.

SIGMA announced two new prime lenses in the Contemporary line, designed exclusively for mirrorlesss camera systems. The SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary ($599 US MSRP through authorized retailers) and the SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary ($639 US MSRP through authorized retailers) are stylish “I Series” full-frame lenses featuring all-metal barrels. These two lenses are offered in Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount. Both lenses will be available through authorized retailers in late April 2023.

Here is some more information shared by SIGMA about the new lenses:

The SIGMA 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary delivers supreme compactness in the widest “I series” lens to date. This super-compact, ultra wide-angle lens weighs just 225g (L-Mount), with a length of 48.8mm, and is designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless systems. It is an exceptional lens in terms of angle of view, optical performance, and build quality, with a design inspired by SIGMA CINE lenses. As an I series lens, it features a metal barrel with knurled focus ring, aperture ring and lens hood. Both metal magnetic and snap-on lens caps are provided.

SIGMA’s new 17 and 50mm for Sony and LeicaBy shortening the overall length of the lens and making changes to the focus configuration, the 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary lens is capable of focusing as close as 12cm with an impressive magnification ratio of 1:3.6, allowing for unique close-up photographs with expansive backgrounds, making it particularly appealing to vloggers, hikers, landscape photographers and more. A stepping motor offers swift, precise AF for both still and video applications.

The SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary adds the classic standard prime lens focal length to the I series. This is the fifth F2 I series lens to date, joining the 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 65mm lenses. All F2 I series lenses feature an arc-type AF/MF switch and a stylized ring on the all-metal barrel. This DG DN lens is designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless systems and is offered in Sony E-mount and Leica L-Mount versions.

The metal lens hood, manual-focus and aperture ring are knurled for a pleasant tactile experience, and the F2 maximum aperture delivers gorgeous bokeh effects; while the optical design delivers performance comparable to the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens in a much more compact form (37% shorter length, 48% less in weight.) The lens is also resistant to backlighting and produces minimal flare, even in difficult conditions. AF is driven by a stepping motor for fast, reliable AF for both still and video use. This is a best-in-class standard prime lens for everyday use, combining exceptional I series build quality, strong optical performance, and a compact, fast-aperture design.

