Leitz announced that HENRI, its modern, innovative directors viewfinder and practical support system for Lecia SL cameras is now delivering. Right in time to be included as a gift idea for 2021.

Available with different colors to choose from for the Leitz lettering on the backcap, the Leitz HENRI directors viewfinder brings the image to you quickly in an innovative and intuitive way.

Announced almost one year ago, on December 2020, the Leitz HENRI directors viewfinder is finally available, and you can order it from any of the Leitz Cine dealers worldwide. At the time Leitz noted that “the upgraded cine application of the new Leica SL2-S camera was the main incentive for Leitz to collaborate on this project” adding that “this new system is based on the unique knowledge and experience of Leica in camera development for professional users, combined with Leitz’s deep understanding of the cine lens market and the particular needs of its professional users worldwide.”

Now, as HENRI makes it to the market, the company says that the Leitz Henri kit “is the solution to the search for a modern director’s viewfinder with the clearest and highest resolution image available. Accurately evaluating lens performance requires an optimal image path. The full frame sensors in the Leica SL2 and SL2-S cameras combined with the industry-leading EyeRes OLED EVF offer directors and cinematographers the best option for actually seeing what the camera will see and beyond. When combined with the Leitz Henri support system this new finder brings the image to you quickly in an innovative and intuitive way.”

Named after Dr. Henri Dumur

The Leitz Henri system is a lightweight aluminum and carbon fibre support with an integrated swing-away handle reminiscent of a Beaulieu Super 16 camera. The system connects to the camera with either a Leitz L-PL or L-LPL mount (interchangeable) and it is designed to quickly go from handheld to tripod or monopod mount. Standard follow focus systems can be attached easily. The handle includes a camera start/stop button that allows for instant image capture or recording without having to reset your hands. The complete system without the lens weighs only 4 lbs / 1.8kg.

Named after Dr. Henri Dumur (1885-1977), Managing Director of Ernst Leitz Optische Werke Wetzlar, the HENRI directors viewfinder was made to work with Leica SL2 and SL2-S cameras, which feature full frame (24x36mm) sensors with 47MP and 24MP, respectively. The increased resolution above traditional cinema capture sensors offers a finer amount of information to evaluate a lens. A one-touch external button pushes in for critical focus and inspection. The Leica L mount allows nearly any lens in any mount to be attached with available adapters.

Backcap in different colors

The EyeRes OLED EVF is bright, clear, color and contrast accurate, and offers an amazing 5.76MP display with +2/-4 diopters built in. Letiz claims that it has never been easier to see an image straight through the camera and judge the performance and framing of a lens.

The Leica SL2-S model is designed with the cinematographer in mind and the Henri system makes shooting with the camera and professional cine lenses even easier. The sensor can be selected for either Full Frame or cropped to a Super 35 size (APS-C) depending on the format of the lenses. Frame lines for common aspect ratios can be applied for either setting. The available frame lines include: 1.33:1, 1.66:1, 1.78:1, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, and 2.40:1.

You can order yours today with Leitz Customer Care Team at [email protected] and have an individual touch with the different colors to choose from for the Leitz lettering on the backcap. The colors are Traffic Red, Daffodil yellow, Luminous yellow, Yellow Green, Light blue, Traffic White, Traffic grey, Jet Black. Price? No clear indication from Leitz, but the European website Cinematography World indicates “the standalone system starts at €4450 depending on the lens mount”. That’s about $5000!