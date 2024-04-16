Blackmagic Design – Bob Caniglia
We talk about the mountain of product announcements out of Blackmagic this NAB – monster cameras, Resolve updates, and the unsexy but incredibly useful SMPTE 2110 gear.
Backstage Carts – Jorge Jimenez
We discuss the recent acquisition of Backstage carts by Filmtools, Inc.
VIVE Mars – Ray Mosco
Ray shares about the new studio version of VIVE Mars, the affordable solution for virtual production camera tracking.
AVID – Michael Krulik
We discuss the newly private company, new CEOs, new product updates, and convincing old editors to learn new tricks.
Ateliere – Ryan Kido
Ryan explains why a global market is essential for surviving in the modern low-margin media market. Content producers ignore it at their peril.
Sidney Poitier New American Film School – Janaki Cedanna
Janaki discusses their new state-of-the-art campus, and how they’re pivoting to train students in emerging technologies like virtual production.
Respeecher – Grant Reaber
Grant shares about their voice cloning technology, both text to voice and voice to voice, along with the various product and service offerings providing access to the technology.
Brompton – Adam Callawy
Adam shares a little on the origins of the company, their newly-announced third generation hardware, and how Brompton systems power the LED walls used in virtual production.
Wild Capture – Evan Pesses, co-founder
We learn all about a powerful new system for creating high-fidelity digital humans using volumetric capture.
Filmtools
