Blackmagic Design – Bob Caniglia

We talk about the mountain of product announcements out of Blackmagic this NAB – monster cameras, Resolve updates, and the unsexy but incredibly useful SMPTE 2110 gear.

Backstage Carts – Jorge Jimenez

We discuss the recent acquisition of Backstage carts by Filmtools, Inc.

VIVE Mars – Ray Mosco

Ray shares about the new studio version of VIVE Mars, the affordable solution for virtual production camera tracking.



AVID – Michael Krulik

We discuss the newly private company, new CEOs, new product updates, and convincing old editors to learn new tricks.

Ateliere – Ryan Kido

Ryan explains why a global market is essential for surviving in the modern low-margin media market. Content producers ignore it at their peril.

Sidney Poitier New American Film School – Janaki Cedanna

Janaki discusses their new state-of-the-art campus, and how they’re pivoting to train students in emerging technologies like virtual production.



Respeecher – Grant Reaber

Grant shares about their voice cloning technology, both text to voice and voice to voice, along with the various product and service offerings providing access to the technology.

Brompton – Adam Callawy

Adam shares a little on the origins of the company, their newly-announced third generation hardware, and how Brompton systems power the LED walls used in virtual production.

Wild Capture – Evan Pesses, co-founder

We learn all about a powerful new system for creating high-fidelity digital humans using volumetric capture.