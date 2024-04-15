The Leitz Phone 3 will be available exclusively in Japan as the previous models… and it continues to have a single camera/lens paired with a 47.2 megapixels 1-inch CMOS image sensor.

Powered by the 2022 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the new Leitz Phone 3 introduces “variable aperture” in what continues to be an odd choice as a photographic tool.

The Leitz Phone 1 and 2 were based in Sharp Aquos models, and this third model from Leica is not different. But Leitz smartphones are different, because of their design and the presence of a “red dot” that makes their price rise above the rest, especially when you compare specifications. The Leitz Phone 3 has a single camera/ lens, not common in modern smartphones, especially high-end models (like this one) which tend to offer a complete camera island, with ultrawide-angle, a wide-angle and then one or a couple of telephotos.

The Leitz Phone 3 has a single camera, built around a 1-inch CMOS image sensor with an effective resolution of 47.2 megapixels (MP). With an aperture of f/1.9 and a focal length of 19mm (35mm format equivalent), which is close to the ultra-wide-angle lens value used in other smartphones, the photographer does not have other chances than to “zoom with the feet” to pick different perspectives.

Leica does suggest that the phone allows you to get, through a specially developed software engine, the look of the three most famous Leica M-Lenses, the Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50, Summilux-M 1:1.4/28 and Summilux-M 1:1.4/35, but the reality is that there is one camera/lens for photography. Besides, as you expect, the front camera, with 12.6 MP and an aperture of f/2.3, ideal for selfies and video calls.

The company says that the Leitz Looks – the software engine that makes it all happen – includes an exclusive “variable aperture” feature that enables the simulation of a range of aperture stops from f/1.2 or f/1.4 to f/8. With a total of six or seven aperture stops, depending on the lens, this feature offers, according to Leica, “a unique level of creative control in photography.”

Leica Perspective Control

This allows bokeh, Leica claims, “vignetting and spotlight rendering to be controlled. The resulting images boast realistic lighting effects, the finest object segmentation and the signature Leica colour scheme – breathtaking images that offer scope for creativity and are unique in the realm smartphone photography.”

With Octa Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for quick and precise focusing, impressive photos can be taken even under difficult lighting conditions, Leica claims. “Leica Perspective Control”, a software feature that has only been available in Leica cameras until now, makes its premiere in a smartphone. It corrects the perspective of vertical falling lines, especially in architectural photography.

A gyroscope measures the angle at which the camera is held while taking the picture. An algorithm then calculates the correction. The corrected image is then shown by means of a white rectangle with the new image frame. Professionals should note that the correction is only made in the JPG file. The Digital Negative Format (DNG) file remains unchanged.

Leica says that with the Leitz Phone 3, the image quality in the Leitz Looks camera mode has been significantly enhanced:

Improved depiction of spotlights in form and color for realistic light effects.

Refined object segmentation for precise and impressive composition.

Improved Leica color simulation data to capture the essence of the legendary Leica color expertise.

The Golden Hour widget

The Leitz Phone 3 comes with the new Vivid and Enhanced Leica Tones. Vivid creates lively, dynamic colors and Enhanced increases contrast and lightens shadows. These have been added to the three existing tones – Monochrom, Cinema Classic, and Cinema Contemporary – which were all developed exclusively for the Leitz Phone. As part of the software development, a new watermark was added. Leica says it “adds your pictures an air of professionalism by showing important camera parameters, such as aperture, ISO, shutter speed, focal length, and the LEITZ logo.”

The exclusive widgets included in the phone have been rearranged, making the entire layout even clearer and more user friendly. This means signature Leica features like the Golden Hour and LFI widgets are even easier to find and use.

The Golden Hour widget, which was developed exclusively for Leitz Phones, alerts the user to the hour before sunset and after sunrise. Light is particularly warm and perfectly suited for spectacular photos at this time. The LFI widget, which was also developed exclusively for Leitz Phones, continuously presents images from the Leica Fotografie International Gallery – the curated platform for Leica photographers worldwide.

The Leitz Phone 3 offers enough room for apps, photos, and videos with its 512 GB of UFS 4.0 memory as well as up to 1 TB of memory extension via microSDXC and UHS-I support, and 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. With the Leitz Phone 3, the company says, “Leica Camera AG writes another chapter in the company’s over 100-year history and once again affirms its commitment to the highest degree of technical innovation.”