Leica announces the continuation of compact digital cameras with the upcoming launch of the Leica D-Lux 8 on 2nd July 2024. But is it really a new camera?

Said to bring the quintessential Leica experience into a more compact and accessible form, the new Leica D-Lux 8 has a sensor from 2018 and is, some suggest, a re-skinned D-Lux 7. So, who wants it?

No doubt, some will buy this Leica, especially because it’s a Leica and it costs – only – $1,595.00. But opinions are divided after the announcement of this new model, much because Panasonic just introduced a new “compact” camera, the LUMIX S9, the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series… for $1,499.99. So, unless you’re a Leica user and love the D-Lux cameras, there is a problem.

Still, the camera is announced and will be available, as Leica states, on 2nd July 2024. According to the company, “the new D-Lux 8 brings the quintessential Leica experience into a more compact and accessible form. The overall user experience and iconic design are a testament to the excellence of the legendary Leica brand, recognised globally as a leader in the field.”

Eight generations of D-Lux

The first D-Lux was introduced by Leica in 2003, and eight generations and numerous special editions later, the D-Lux has solidified, Leica claims, “its position in the top-quality segment of Leica’s digital compact cameras.” But the new D-Lux 8, which apparently uses the same sensor and optical system of the D-Lux 7 (which was based on the now gone Panasonic Lumix LX100 II), launched in 2018, is not exactly the same, as its design has changed. Leica says that “for enhanced user comfort, the controls have been simplified and ergonomically repositioned, while the user interface, inspired by the popular Leica Q-Cameras, has become even more user-friendly.”

So, Leica’s goal with the D-Lux 8 appears to be simple: attract those who dream about having a Leica Q3 (which costs $5,995.00) but don’t want to spend that amount of money. The D-Lux 8, with its cosmetic change, is like a small Q model, more affordable but still a Leica. Only the timing may be wrong as, let me write this again, the Panasonic LUMIX S9 will be launched by the end of June, after being officially revealed during 2024 VidCon Anaheim from June 26-29.

For those who want to know more about the new Leica, here is some more information… which to a certain extent is the same as for the previous D-Lux 7 model. The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3” CMOS sensor offering 22 MP (effective 17 MP), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm), intuitive design and seamless connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app. It is also the first D-Lux that features the versatile DNG format. The flash included with the camera further expands the versatility of the Leica D-Lux 8.

In addition to the camera, a new range of accessories will be introduced. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colours. Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera’s portfolio.

The Leica D-Lux 8 will be available globally from 2nd July 2024 at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through authorised dealers. The recommended retail price will be $1,595.00.