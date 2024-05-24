Panasonic will unveil the new LUMIX S9 at 2024 VidCon Anaheim from June 26-29. It will be available for purchase in late June 2024 for $1,499.99.

The smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series, the LUMIX S9 introduces a new recording format, MP4 Lite, designed to capture high quality videos in the optimum format for smartphone.

Panasonic is embracing a new era for seamless content creation with the introduction of its compact LUMIX S9, a full-frame mirrorless camera that, as the company claims, “shoots and shares to social media in 30 seconds”, with the new LUMIX Lab app. The claim refers to “the total time it takes to transfer a JPEG photo or a 5-second short video shot in MP4 (Lite) mode to an iOS-supported smartphone using the LUMIX LAB app, including cropping in case of video, and posting to social media” and is based in a study conducted under Panasonic standards. Results may vary depending on network environment, the company adds.

Panasonic says that with the introduction of the LUMIX S9 the company “aims to bring a new enjoyable shooting experience for creators, making the journey from capturing moments to sharing them with the world seamless and intuitive.” The camera, with a compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 403g/0.89 lb. is available in four colorways – Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive and Night Blue–the LUMIX S9 and is “a stylish companion for content creators on-the-go and easily elevates social media content”, according to Panasonic.

Designed with the smartphone users in mind

The smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S Series camera – within LUMIX S series line up, as of May 22nd, 2024 – features a “approximately 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor” that “is equivalent to that of the LUMIX S5II”, and the latest engine captures content in rich detail with natural tones. The full-frame sensor also delivers, Panasonic claims, “stunning results, even in low light conditions and offers cinematic quality, with a beautiful bokeh effect. The camera is additionally equipped with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus), providing excellent subject tracking, as well as Active I.S., which significantly reduces blurring from camera shake even when shooting handheld, allowing users to shoot content confidently, in any situation and environment.”

With the LUMIX S9 Panasonic is not trying to substitute smartphones. In fact, the company says that the camera was “designed with the creative smartphone user in mind” and that explains why the LUMIX S9 “also grants users a range of popular, classic or bespoke color styles in-camera with the popular REAL TIME LUT function via a new dedicated button on the camera body.”

Furthermore, with the new LUMIX Lab app creators can develop their own unique LUT color files on their smartphone. Through these features, one can effortlessly generate original and shareable stills and videos without the need of post-production editing on a computer, expanding the scope of creative possibilities. The speed of transferring data from camera to smartphone has also been improved with the new app and the ability to pair it with a LUMIX camera.

MP4 Lite for smartphones

Because it is designed to be – optionally – paired with smartphones, the LUMIX S9 also introduces a new recording format: MP4 Lite. Panasonic explains the reasoning behind this decision, saying: “shooting Open Gate in 4:2:0 10 bit in 30p/25p, creators can capture high quality videos in the optimum format for smartphone, and easily resize aspect ratios to suit social media with the LUMIX Lab app. With this new streamlined editing workflow, content creators can easily shoot and share while on the go.”

Here are the key LUMIX S9 features:

The first compact design in the LUMIX S Series, combining a small and lightweight body with high image quality.

Compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 403g/0.89 lb. The combined weight of the body, shoe cover, battery, and SD memory card is approximately 486g/1.08 lb.

24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the latest engine deliver powerful imaging performance.

Improved real-time recognition AF with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) for more precise subject tracking performance.

Industry leading image stabilization technology with 5-axis Dual I.S.2: 6.5 stops / Body I.S.: 5 stops and Active I.S. compensate for camera shake when shooting while walking.

Equipped with MP4 Lite, a new smartphone-optimized Open Gate video mode.

Free-angle rear screen for flexible shooting at all angles.

New LUMIX Lab app for effortless connection.

Allows high-speed transfer of photos and videos from the camera to a smartphone.

Enables users to easily create original LUT files and transfer them from a smartphone to the camera, allowing them to enjoy their own preferred color expressions.

Quick and easy editing of MP4 Lite video files optimized for social media sharing.

REAL TIME LUT for a wider range of creative expression

Fully customizable LUT color files can be loaded in-camera for creative shooting

Dedicated LUT button on the camera body for ease of use.

Panasonic will unveil the new LUMIX S9 at 2024 VidCon Anaheim from June 26-29. It will be available for purchase in late June 2024 at valued channel partners for $1,499.99 (body only).

New lenses for the LUMIX S9

Panasonic also announced the new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26), an incredibly compact and lightweight lens (overall length of approximately 18.1mm and a weight of approximately 58g/0.13lb) designed to be the perfect match to the new LUMIX S9 camera body. Despite its slim profile, the 26mm features, the company says, “the superior design, high resolution, and outstanding image quality for which LUMIX has become known for.”

With a focal length of 26mm, a fixed F-stop of F8, and manual focus only, this new pancake lens is designed for the simple enjoyment of manual shooting with creative composition and exposure. Panasonic says that it is “perfect for spontaneously capturing fleeting moments” and “delivers unique results compared to the existing line-up of LUMIX S Series wide-angle, fixed focal length lenses.” Note that camera’s AF setting and some MF assist functions cannot be used. Also, external filters cannot be attached. The new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26) will be available for purchase in late June 2024 for $199.99.

A new compact versatile zoom lens, LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3, is also coming to the full frame LUMIX S Series lens line-up soon. A compact and versatile zoom lens ideal for daily use, the upcoming 18-40mm has a minimum shooting distance of 0.15m/0.49ft. This everyday lens is designed to match the LUMIX S9 and covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a semi-standard 40mm.