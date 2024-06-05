Panasonic announces new LUMIX GH7 Micro Four-Thirds mirrorless camera putting an end to years of uncertainty. MFT is still alive and, apparently, getting better, as the new flagship shows.

Designed for video, the new LUMIX GH7 from Panasonic supports Apple ProRes RAW internal recording, has PDAF, is compatible with Lumix Lab and works with ARRI Log C3 for cinematic color grading.

The new LUMIX GH7, the latest flagship model of the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless LUMIX G Series, delivers, according to Panasonic, “outstanding video performance, wide dynamic range with a newly developed 25.2MP BSI CMOS sensor and improved AF performance with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus). To support the efficient workflow required in professional production environments, it is now newly equipped with Apple ProRes RAW internal recording (recording is not possible on the SD card) and a world’s first 32-bit float recording (for an interchangeable lens digital camera, as of June 5th 2024. According to Panasonic’s research) which eliminates the need to adjust sound recording levels during shooting.” For this to happen the camera has to be used with the XLR microphone adapter DMW-XLR2 (sold separately).

With the rapid increase in demand for video content in recent years, the number of small teams of video creators is increasing along with the demand for further improvement in the quality of mirrorless cameras with excellent video performance and portability. Since its release in 2009, Panasonic’s LUMIX GH series has developed a strong reputation among creators and video production teams, as a model renowned for its shooting performance, innovative features and reliability.

LUMIX GH/ meets the needs of creators

The LUMIX GH7 is a next-generation mirrorless camera that meets the needs of creators, whatever their creative field may be. Here is some more information shared by Panasonic about the new camera:

Main Features

High performance, fast response, and excellent mobility

25.2MP BSI CMOS sensor with high resolution and fast response, along with 13+ stop dynamic range boost with rich gradation. Dynamic Range Boost is not activated when shooting HFR/VFR video of 61fps or higher, or with SH burst shooting. Also not activated at shutter speeds slower than 1/15 during still image shooting, depending on the ISO. When shooting video over 60 fps (including VFR), latitude will be 12+ stop.

Adopting PDAF for high-speed, high-precision AF performance, and newly added real-time auto-focus recognition AF for airplane and train

Improved image stabilization technology, including perspective distortion correction for videos and High mode in Active I.S. to enable powerful compensation when shooting on the move

Enhanced video quality and optimized workflows from shooting to post-production

Internal recording of 5.7K 30p ProRes 422 HQ and ProRes RAW HQ (Recording is not possible on the SD card.)

World’s first 32-bit float recording, eliminating the need to adjust audio recording levels during shooting when using the new XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2 (sold separately).

Allows users to load original LUT files and apply new color looks directly to videos and photos with REAL TIME LUT.

Enables proxy recording for workflow efficiency and supports native Camera to Cloud integration with Adobe’s Frame.io enabling images and videos to be automatically uploaded, backed up, shared, and worked on jointly via the cloud.

Open Gate recording to enable flexible framing for any social media platform or client needs.

Reliable in the video production field

Unlimited video recording made possible with efficient heat dissipation processing and the integration of a cooling fan. Panasonic adds that this happens when shooting at C4K/60p or lower. There are temperature restrictions for resolutions exceeding Cinema4K, VFR/HFR, and ProRes. Recording time depends on battery and memory card capacity.

Convenient tilt-free angle monitor that does not interfere with HDMI or USB cables when tilted.

Able to withstand harsh environments with dust, splash resistance, and freeze-resistance down to -10 degrees Celsius/14 degrees Fahrenheit. Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

The LUMIX GH7 will be available for purchase in July 2024 at valued channel partners for $2199.99.