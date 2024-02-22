Panasonic introduces the world’s smallest and lightest long zoom lens, the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200), the first wide-to-tele zoom for the LUMIX S Series lineup.

A wide and long zoom range of 28-200mm that fits all in the palm of your hand, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S is ideal for a variety of scenarios from landscapes to portraits… and macro.

Picking a lens for travelling is always a compromise but Panasonic has what can be considered a good solution for those who want everything from a medium wide-angle to a medium telephoto lens to use with the LUMIX S Series. The new LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R28200), based on the L-Mount system standard, is that lens… and the designation points to something else this lens can do: macro.

The lens has, in fact, a minimum shooting distance of 0.14 m (5.5 inches) – at the 28mm focal length – and the maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x. This means that in addition to delivering outstanding imaging performance with stunning bokeh, the lens is also capable of half life-size macro shooting and close-up photography from just 3cm between the end of the lens and the subject. Good for a whole lot of small subjects that you would otherwise not even try to photograph. Not bad, not bad at all… but the lens is also good for a variety of scenarios from landscapes to portraits that can be captured in high resolution with this single lens. No need to change lenses, it does it all!

Designed with meticulous attention to detail in optics and mechanics, according to Panasonic, the new LUMIX S 28-200mm is the world’s smallest and lightest long zoom lens, based on a Panasonic survey and valid as of today, February 22, 2024. The title is valid among interchangeable lenses for AF compatible full-frame mirrorless cameras, and lenses with an optical zoom of 7x or more.

With a total length of 93.4mm2 (3.67 inches) and mass of approximately 413 g. (14.57 oz), the LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S is the first wide-to-tele zoom for the LUMIX S Series lineup, compact and lightweight to match the camera body.

Optimal operability for video production

The new 28-200mm boasts high-speed, high-precision, and silent autofocus, while its 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 (Image Stabilizer) compatibility compensates for up to 6.5 stops of correction to enable the creator to concentrate on capturing the subject. It also offers micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure changes, as well as the ability to choose between linear or nonlinear focus ring settings. These features have become hallmark characteristics of LUMIX S Series lenses.

Main Features

Excellent Mobility with the World’s Smallest and Lightest1 Long Zoom Lens

– The optical system and mechanism with attention to detail are designed to realize smaller size and lighter weight.

– A total length of approx. 93.4 mm2 (3.67 inches) and a mass of approx. 413 g (14.6 ounces).

Ideally Suited to Capture Any Scenario

– With the minimum shooting distance of 0.14 m3 (5.5 inches) and the maximum shooting magnification of 0.5x, half life-size macro shooting is possible).2

– Achieves high resolution, outstanding photographic performance, and stunning bokeh in entire zoom area, from the center of the image to the edges.

– The long zoom lens covers a wide range of focal lengths from a 28mm wide-angle to a 200mm telephoto zoom.

Optimal Operability for Video Production

– Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes caused by movements in the focus position.

The LUMIX S 28-200 lens will be available at valued channel partners at the end of April 2024 for $899.99.