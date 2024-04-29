The first action camera capable of shooting 8K video, 4K 120fps video, 48MP photos, PureVideo for low light shooting, and more, the Insta360 Ace Pro continues to receive updates.

The latest firmware for the Insta360 Ace Pro action camera introduces in-camera horizon lock, improved audio, support for more Bluetooth devices – including DJI Mic 1/2 – and more.

Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro was first announced November 2023, and last February got an update. Insta360 stated, then, that “the latest firmware brings all-new features and updates to the action cameras, including Active HDR and Clarity Zoom improvements, Webcam Mode and support for more products, expanding Insta360’s range of compatible devices!”

Apparently, there were still features to ad to the camera, and now Insta360 announces a new firmware update for the Insta360 Ace Pro (V1.0.51). The latest firmware brings all-new features and updates to the action camera, including in-camera 360º Horizon Lock, enhanced audio, support for more Bluetooth devices and overall feature and image quality improvements!

The update is now available to download via the Insta360 website and app (iOS and Android). There are so many new things that Insta360 made a list of all the changes. Here they are:

In-Camera 360º Horizon Lock

360 Horizon Lock is now available in-camera! Don’t worry about perfecting the angle or holding your cam steady. Even when you completely rotate the camera, footage shot in Video Mode, Active HDR and Loop Recording will stay upright and level without needing to process it in the Insta360 app or Studio. Turn, spin, barrel roll and share your shots quicker:

4K@30/25/24fps (16:9)

2.7K@30/25/24fps (16:9)

1080p@60/50/48/30/25/24fps (16:9)

Enhanced Audio & More Bluetooth Devices

Insta360’s newly developed Wind Noise Reduction algorithm enhances Insta360 Ace Pro’s incredible noise reduction capabilities and audio quality for clearer, crisper vlog-ready sound straight from the camera.

If you’re looking to add audio from external devices without the hassle of syncing it to your footage, look no further! Insta360’s list of compatible Bluetooth devices just keeps getting longer. Pair your Insta360 Ace Pro with these Bluetooth devices for immersive audio on the go and easy, hands-free Voice Control:

DJI Mic 1/2

Connect via Bluetooth.

Connect via Bluetooth. AirPods: 1st/2nd/3rd Generation, Pro, Pro 2

Sena & Cardo Helmet Headsets

For a full list of models and more information about the integration with helmet headsets, click here.

Improved Underwater Capture

Spend less time fiddling and more time recording beneath the waves with improved Gesture Control. Just raise your hand to start shooting, now with even greater accuracy for easy, breezy underwater capture.

Capture true-to-life colors from the deep blue with Insta360 Ace Pro’s new and improved image quality. Get more realistic skin tones, better white balance and less noise in your underwater footage.

New Battery Level Display

See how Insta360 Ace Pro’s battery is doing at a glance. Whenever you connect an external power source or tap the battery icon, you can see the battery percentage for a more flexible shooting experience.

Low Light Enhancements

Two exciting updates to help you capture the nighttime magic:

Improved Anti-Flickering in All Shooting Modes

With better automatic anti-flickering, capture any evening ride or midnight stroll with less flickering, no matter what shooting mode you choose.

PureVideo now supports Pre-Recording

The cinematic low light mode just got better! Record 15 or 30 seconds of PureVideo footage before you even hit the Shutter Button with pre-recording and capture any unexpected moments after dark.

The number of new or improved features is not limited to those mentioned above. In fact, Insta360 notes that “there are even more optimizations that have come with this latest round of updates:

Zoom in without losing image quality with Clarity Zoom, now available in Burst Photo.

If you cancel a paused recording, it only deletes the last clip.

Front screen display rotates with the camera to easily check settings.

Generates random Wi-Fi passwords for greater security.

Playback and AI Highlights Assistant interfaces optimized for easier-to-use features.

General bug fixes and user experience improvements.

And if you’ve imagined that this is all, a final note from Insta360 suggests otherwise. The company says that “plenty more updates and a brand-new Insta360 Ace firmware update will be coming your way very soon, so keep an eye out! Stay tuned to Insta360’s social channels or the blog to keep up with the latest news.”