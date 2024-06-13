While the original Insta360 GO 3 featured a maximum of 2.7K video, the new thumb-sized camera retains GO 3’s form factor but invites users to “capture every moment with a tiny 4K POV camera.”

Insta360 announces a major addition to its tiny mighty GO camera series: Insta360 GO 3S, with 4K video and a new Interval Video mode, improved accessories and more.

The world’s smallest action camera continues small in size but has now reached 4K in terms of video resolution. Insta360 claims that “GO 3S’s 4K30fps capture transforms its image quality, producing videos that are noticeably sharper, clearer, and crisper” thanks “to an enhanced chip with 50% more CPU computing power and a new wide-angle lens” allowing the camera to offer “double the amount of pixels compared to 2.7K.”

According to Insta360, the image quality out of GO 3S has gone up a level in other areas, too:

New MegaView FOV – Gives a more realistic look with less distortion and straighter, cleaner edges.

– Gives a more realistic look with less distortion and straighter, cleaner edges. Dolby Vision-Ready – Greater dynamic range and enhanced details thanks to this new HDR technology.

– Greater dynamic range and enhanced details thanks to this new HDR technology. Slow Motion Upgrades – Make those highlights ultra smooth with up to 200fps at 1080p or 100fps at 2.7K.

The Insta360 GO 3S also includes a new Interval Video mode that allows you to capture moments throughout your day or activity without ever touching the camera. The company says that all you need to do is “set how often to shoot and the length of each clip, and GO 3S will automatically power on and shoot a series of clips. You get to live in the moment and have the memories to look back on and share.”

Auto Edit function

Turn on GO 3S’s new Instant App Preview (iOS only) and you’ll get a notification sent to your phone when you finish shooting, ready to open and start editing with just a tap. Or, if you don’t like editing or don’t have the time, try the Auto Edit function in the Insta360 app and let AI combine your clips into, Insta360 notes, “one epic video, on beat to music!”

Just like the GO 3, the GO 3S makes capturing life effortless. The super lightweight camera makes hands-free POVs incredibly easy—simply wear it on your shirt or hat and forget it’s even there. This discreet filming setup is also great if you don’t feel comfortable using a bigger camera in public or don’t want to carry one around all day. Mounting in classic spots like a helmet, handlebars, or on your backpack is far easier with a camera this size, and the magnetic body opens up a world of creative mounting options and angles.

The Action Pod is unchanged from GO 3 and acts as an all-in-one housing, remote control, and charger for GO 3S. Whether shooting with the camera inside the Action Pod or mounted separately, you can preview your shots on the 2.2″ flip touchscreen. The magnetic mounting mechanism fits both the camera and Action Pod, so the same accessories can be used no matter how you shoot.

With a series of useful upgrades, GO 3S offers an even smoother user experience:

Compatible with Apple Find My – Misplaced your camera? Don’t sweat it. Track it down using the Apple Find My app so you never lose your awesome footage (or camera!).

Easy Switch – Change the aspect ratio on the fly. Simply twist the camera to go from horizontal to vertical shooting in seconds.

Waterproofing to 33ft – Your tiny diving companion now goes deeper, all the way to 33ft (10m), compared to 16ft with GO 3.

AI Gesture Control – If the camera’s mounted out of reach, use hand gestures to start/stop shooting or take a photo for true convenience.

Several free accessories

Insta360 says that for truly effortless mounting, GO 3S comes with several free accessories to help you get the most from your camera, with some handy upgrades from the GO 3 versions:

Magnet Pendant – Snap on for easy first-person views. Perfect for kids to wear! Now with improved heat dissipation for a more comfortable experience.

Easy Clip – Clip on your cap or your pet’s collar for awesome angles and fresh perspectives. Here, we’ve improved the magnetic strength and even made it compatible to attach to the Magnet Pendant for customized angles.

Pivot Stand – Stick it anywhere and capture unique angles. It now works on slightly curved surfaces, with an attachment to keep the cover and base together so they don’t get lost.

Lens Guard – New curved design for better image quality.

The new multi-purpose Quick Reader allows you to rapidly back up your footage to a microSD card while charging the camera at the same time, leaving you with freed up camera memory and a boosted battery to carry on shooting! It also enables direct editing on your phone without downloading the files.

With a rugged, magnetic body that weighs just 1.4oz (39g), wear it to shoot first-person POVs completely hands-free, or mount it anywhere with in-the-box accessories for endless creative angles that are impossible with bigger, bulkier cameras. Whether you’re traveling, hitting the trails or hanging with your kids, GO 3S offers a way to capture your life and stay in the moment.

Insta360 GO 3S is available for purchase globally from June 13. The Standard Bundle includes the camera and Action Pod, plus a Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard. Two storage options are available with a 64GB and 128GB model, priced at US$399.99 and US$429.99 respectively, in a choice of Arctic White and Midnight Black colors.

For GO 3 users looking to upgrade, GO 3S is compatible with the GO 3 Action Pod, and there’s the option to purchase GO 3S as a standalone camera (no Action Pod or accessories) for just US$239.99 or US$269.99 (64 or 128GB versions).