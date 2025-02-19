Insta360 announces Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker, designed to enable wider support across Android phone models and an extended range of apps.

Back in January Insta360 unveiled the latest evolution in smartphone stabilizers in the shape of the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, a next-generation AI-powered gimbal designed for creators, solo adventurers, and professionals. The company said, then, that the Flow 2 Pro, designed exclusively for iPhones, uses Apple DockKit to unlock seamless native subject tracking for iPhone’s built-in Camera app, as well as Blackmagic (including SmartWheel use) and over 200+ third-party iOS apps.

The new Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, the company said then, “combines groundbreaking technology with an all-in-one design to transform your smartphone into the ultimate content creation tool” and ”elevates mobile videography by integrating Apple DockKit, an industry-first innovation that bridges the gap between professional-grade tracking and user-friendly convenience.”

Now the company announces Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker, presented as the ultimate add-on to take your mobile content to the next level. Furthermore, the company says that the new product “brings full compatibility to Android users and supports a wider range of apps, providing a smoother shooting experience in a wider range of scenarios. Whether you’re hopping on a video call, live-streaming your latest adventure, or capturing smooth footage hands-free, our latest accessory has you covered with smarter, smoother tracking.”

Insta360 says that “the AI Tracker works seamlessly as an extension to our latest and greatest AI-powered gimbal, Insta360 Flow 2 Pro” adding that users can “forget app restrictions—our new AI Tracker works across both iPhone and Android with Flow 2 Pro, tracking your every move in video calls, live streams, and online meetings.”

With advanced AI recognition, the AI Tracker keeps you perfectly framed, even in tricky environments. It’s designed to handle obstructions (like someone walking in front of your shot) with ease, intelligently remembering your subject (or subjects!), and keeping them in frame. The company adds that it works with animals too, so you can “try using Flow 2 Pro and our AI Tracker with cats, or dogs just as you would any normal subject.”

No remote? No problem. Get hands-free, intelligent tracking without the hassle. Simply raise your hand and make a palm gesture to activate tracking. The AI Tracker comes with a favorite Flow accessory, a built-in spotlight that features three brightness levels and three color temperature settings.

Compact, easy to attach, and super stable, the Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker is an essential addition for those with phones (or app requirements!) outside of Flow 2 Pro’s standard supported range. Get the AI Tracker standalone for $39.99, or purchase it with Flow 2 Pro as part of the AI Tracker Bundle for $179.