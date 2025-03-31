The brand-new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle is designed to transform the 8K AI-powered action camera into the ultimate tool for street photography and urban travel.

Stability is essential whether you shoot video or stills, but action cameras, like smartphones, do not offer the best design to hold them stable while shooting. Smartphone users have been blessed with grips that help to make their devices better as cameras, and a good example is Tilta’s own Kronos, a complete ecosystem for iPhone 15 and 16 models… that is the inspiration behind the grip now announced for Insta360 Ace Pro 2.

Although the design is different, because it’s created to be used with an action camera, the key design elements are all there, and the Tilta signature on the back clearly identifies the grip. The new accessory offers all-round protection and a premium finish with a strong metal Utility Frame. With three versatile mounting points (1/4″, quick release, and cold shoe mounts), creators have full flexibility to customize their setup with external accessories such as microphones and lights.

The ergonomic grip is designed for comfort during long shoots and reduces handheld shakes that could otherwise blur the perfect shot. Combined with the camera’s leading FlowState Stabilization, smooth shots are guaranteed every time, Insta360 claims.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle (Dark Gray) retails for US$459.99, and is available at Insta360.com. The bundle includes the camera, Grip, Utility Frame, Cold Shoe Shutter Button, Decorative Cold Shoe Cap, and Wrist Strap, as well as all the accessories in the standard bundle: Wind Guard, Battery, Standard Mount, Mic Cap, and USB-C Cable. For extra power, the dual battery bundle includes the same accessories and an additional battery for US$479.99.

Creators who already own an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 can purchase the Xplorer Grip Kit separately for US$84.99, which includes the Grip, Utility Frame, Cold Shoe Shutter Button, Decorative Cold Shoe Cap, and Wrist Strap.