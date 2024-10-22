The latest addition to the Ace series, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, is, the company claims, a groundbreaking wide-angle action camera that delivers unparalleled image quality, upgraded audio, and an improved rugged design.

Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 delivers serious performance upgrades with the industry-first dual AI chip and state-of-the-art imaging courtesy of a new 1/1.3″ 8K sensor and Leica SUMMARIT lens.

The official launch of the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 confirms all the rumors about the camera shared online in recent weeks: Insta360 Ace Pro 2 significantly improves on its design, offering a more rugged, reliable action camera that features increased waterproofing, to 39ft (12m), and offers, in Insta360 words, “crystal-clear audio with an integrated Wind Guard and a removable Lens Guard to handle whatever you throw at it, providing full flexibility for action and sports enthusiasts.”

“Our goal was to refine and enhance the groundbreaking features of the original Insta360 Ace Pro to deliver an unparalleled experience,” says JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “We are confident these upgrades establish a new industry standard. Not only do they bring significant advances in AI, they empower creators to capture what was always impossible with other action cameras, opening the door to unprecedented creative potential.”

The company claims that “the Leica SUMMARIT lens immediately sets it apart from competitors with its state-of-the-art image quality. Combined with an upgraded 1/1.3″ 8K sensor offering 13.5 stops of dynamic range, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 delivers simply breathtaking visuals in situations other action cameras simply can’t handle.”

Custom-trained AI neural network

Further contributing to the camera’s image quality and performance is the industry-leading dual-chip design, Insta360 says, adding that, “Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the first action camera with a dedicated Pro Imaging Chip that handles image processing and noise reduction, while a separate 5nm AI Chip handles further image processing and overall camera performance, providing a smooth, seamless user experience. The dual chip also enables more shooting modes and higher specifications, such as 8K30fps video, 4K60fps Active HDR (High Dynamic Range), and upgraded PureVideo. Even in fast-moving motion and high-intensity action, creators can enjoy smooth, sharp videos thanks to the higher frame rates or slow it all the way down with crisp 4K120fps slow motion.”

The camera also includes “a complex, custom-trained AI neural network underpins PureVideo, a specialized shooting mode that drastically reduces noise and enhances details in real time for cleaner, brighter images, even in extreme low light. Whether it’s twilight strolls or evening rides, creators can record what they never could before. For the daytime, upgraded 4K60fps Active HDR brings out all the details in intense highlights and shadows for more vibrant footage. Meanwhile, a wider 157° lens FOV captures more of the surroundings, perfect for vlogging or when the scenery really matters.”

The partnership with Leica means that exclusive Leica-engineered color profiles infuse footage with their signature aesthetic, adding a touch of elegance to every shot. Insta360’s devotion to color accuracy is seen elsewhere with Insta360 Ace Pro 2’s ability to retain rich and precise colors, even underwater, the company adds.

Incredibly smooth videos

Here is more information, from the official press-release, about the new model:

The upgraded design proves to be even more rugged, ready for when you ramp up the action. Waterproofing has increased to 39 feet (12 meters) or 197 feet (60 meters) with the Dive Case, and it handles temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC) with ease, perfect for winter sports and extreme climates.

The new, removable Lens Guard provides greater all-around protection, meaning creators can feel confident to push the limits further and capture the impossible, knowing their action cam is up to the challenge.

An all-new Wind Guard keeps wind and noise at a minimum during those peak moments, ready to snap on and off as you need. With refreshed audio algorithms bringing professional-grade clarity to your content, you can immerse your viewers like never before. What’s more, the magnetic mounting system lets you seamlessly switch between accessories. Less time spent unscrewing and screwing your camera and mounts, more time in the moment.

Insta360’s leading FlowState Stabilization technology ensures videos remain incredibly smooth no matter what, while 360º Horizon Lock, now applied automatically in-camera, keeps everything perfectly level. Prioritizing performance and convenience, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 sports a bigger 1800mAh battery and a new Endurance Mode that offers a 50% longer runtime at 4K30fps than Insta360 Ace Pro. Fast charging powers the battery to 80% in 18 minutes or 100% in 47 minutes, so you can get back to the action quicker.

Compatibility with sports accessories

Insta360 has expanded its compatibility with several top third-party sports accessories, allowing action and sports enthusiasts to add a new level of detail. For data-rich videos, overlay real-time stats from third-party sports brands, including Garmin, Apple, COROS, and more. Alternatively, users can add stats from their phone directly in the Insta360 app without any extra gear or use the GPS Preview Remote for easy live preview, remote control, and real-time GPS data. For moto vloggers, pair Insta360 Ace Pro 2 with your motorcycle helmet headset from Sena, Cardo, and more for clear dual-track audio and hands-free control every ride.

Made for those who demand the highest standard of action capture, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 offers the perfect combination of durability and high-quality performance to capture life’s thrills with confidence.

Smarter, Easier Capture & Editing

Insta360 Ace Pro’s flip touchscreen proved an essential and convenient tool for creators and has been further upgraded to 2.5 inches. With a 70% increase in pixel density, a 6% increase in brightness and a 100% increase in flip durability, it allows for perfect framing and easier preview for vlogging, selfies, and difficult angles, all while remaining visible under bright sunlight. Instead of guessing if your shot looks perfect, you can shoot with confidence, knowing it is.

Internally, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 offers innovative solutions to problems that have hindered action enthusiasts for years:

4K Clarity Zoom – Want a close-up but the image quality becomes too grainy? Zoom in and out 2x without losing quality.

Pre-Recording – Never miss a moment with up to 120 seconds of footage saved before you even hit record.

Gesture & Voice Control – Use quick hand signals or verbal commands to control the camera, such as start/stop recording or take a photo, ideal if it’s mounted out of reach.

Pause/Resume Recording – Got time between shots? Hit pause and continue recording when you need to keep everything in one continuous file for easier file management and editing.

Timecode – Seamlessly synchronizes multiple cameras for an efficient editing workflow.

Insta360’s revolutionary AI features demonstrate a commitment to making shooting and editing as accessible as possible. Anyone, regardless of their skill level, will be amazed at what they can create. For those who aren’t confident editing, AI Highlights Assistant automatically finds the best moments from a video and delivers the highlights for review, all in-camera. Creators can merge every thrilling moment into one incredible recap or choose the ones their favorites and delete any unwanted clips to save storage.

The Assistant also helps craft your next reel from your adventures and pushes it directly to your smartphone via the Insta360 app. Look back on all your Memories and share those unforgettable moments in seconds.

Acting as a full editing suite in your pocket, the Insta360 mobile app fully embraces the game-changing possibilities of AI with advanced Auto Editing, one-tap templates and creative Shot Lab effects. Instead of spending hours learning complex tools and editing workflows, AI does it all for you, bringing your clips to life with dynamic cuts and transitions. Creators can even achieve the infamous Invisible Selfie Stick effect with the AI Selfie Stick Eraser in the app for third-person views. Looking for a real twist? AI Warp uses preset or custom keywords to bring your wildest ideas to life.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is available to purchase today worldwide via Insta360.com and select retailers. The Standard Bundle retails for US$399.99 and includes a Wind Guard, Battery, Standard Mount, Mic Cap, and USB-C Cable. The dual battery bundle includes the same accessories and two batteries for US$419.99.