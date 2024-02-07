The Insta360 Ace Pro action camera “co-engineered with Leica” has a new new firmware update that brings a series of all-new features and updates, including Active HDR and Clarity Zoom improvements.

Users of the Insta360 Ace Pro now have the option to turn Active HDR on or off, for more control over the footage when shooting in high-contrast lighting. The update is available to download now.

Insta360 announced a new firmware update for its AI-enhanced action camera, Insta360 Ace Pro (V1.0.35). The company says that “the latest firmware brings all-new features and updates to the action cameras, including Active HDR and Clarity Zoom improvements, Webcam Mode and support for more products, expanding Insta360’s range of compatible devices!”

Users of the Insta360 Ace Pro asked for more control options when using Active HDR and Insta360 has added the option to turn Active HDR on or off. Swipe up in Video, FreeFrame or Loop Recording to view the shooting parameters and tap Active HDR to switch it on/off.

Active HDR is a great option when you’re shooting in high-contrast lighting. Insta360 says that the function “stabilizes action footage as you move, minimizing ghosting and boosting details in the highlights and shadows that other action cams miss for more vibrant daytime shots.”

Compatible with multiple devices

The update also introduces improvements to Clarity Zoom. According to the company, “more video and photo shooting modes now support Clarity Zoom. Double-tap the screen to zoom in or out 2x without losing any quality.” Insta 360 says that Clarity Zoom is now available in the following shooting modes:

Video: 4K/2.7K/1080p@60fps and below (16:9)

PureVideo: 4K/2.7K/1080p@30fps and below (16:9)

Loop Recording: 4K/2.7K/1080p 60fps and below (16:9)

Photo: 12MP/9MP

HDR Photo: 12MP/9MP

Interval Photo: 12MP/9MP

Because an action camera is to be used in a variety of situations, compatibility is an essential part of its design and development. The Insta360 Ace Pro is also expanding its list of compatibility, with more products added. Here are some of the options:

GPS Devices

Ace Pro is compatible with various GPS devices, including Garmin devices, Apple Watches, the Insta360 GPS Preview Remote and now the Insta360 GPS Action Remote. The GPS Action Remote provides a fast, stable connection to control your camera remotely when it’s mounted out of reach and wake up your camera even when it’s turned off. It’s ready for anything with flexible attachments and waterproof up to 16ft (5m).

Motorcycle Helmet Headsets

Ace Pro is compatible with various motorcycle helmet headsets from Sena, Cardo and now VIMOTO V9S. Pair your headset with Insta360 Ace Pro via Bluetooth for crisp, clear audio and hands-free Voice Control every ride. For a full list of models and more information about the integration, click here.

The Insta360 Ace Pro is also a webcam!

If all that wasn’t enough, there are even more optimizations that have come with this latest round of updates:

Sharpness is now on the shooting parameters page and can be adjusted independently in different modes.

Gesture Control stores the last used settings (record a video or take a photo).

The time to start recording or take a photo is shorter, so you can capture the action as soon as it’s happening.

The time to zoom in or out of footage during recording is shorter.

Action cameras are designed to be used in… action. But the Insta360 Ace Pro can also be used when you’re sitting down in front of your computer. With the new firmware update the camera supports Webcam Mode! Connect your camera to your computer and choose “Webcam Mode” to use your action cam as a webcam. There’s also the option to turn on facial detection to automatically zoom in/out of your face during meetings and conferences.

Webcam Mode is available for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, QuickTime Player, Lifesize, Potplayer, Tencent Meeting and Feishu up to 1080p30fps.

Update your Insta360 Ace Pro to unlock all these new features. Ace Pro is available to buy at the Insta360 store and select retailers.