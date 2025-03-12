Together, Insta360 and Leica Camera AG have delivered industry-leading innovations, with the latest offering, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, proving to be a smash hit among users worldwide.

Insta360 announced an extension of its partnership with Leica Camera AG, with the aim to bring elite performance to Insta360’s range of AI-powered action cameras and more.

Leica’s heritage in crafting high-quality lenses and pioneering advancements in optical engineering aligns seamlessly with Insta360’s mission to redefine what’s possible in action and 360° imaging. Together, the two brands have delivered industry-leading innovations, with the latest offering, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, proving to be a smash hit among users worldwide.

Insta360 says that “with this partnership evolving, exciting developments are already on the horizon” adding that “while we can’t share specifics just yet, creators can expect more cutting-edge imaging solutions across new product lines in the near future. This extension sets the stage for further innovation, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in action and 360° imaging.”

A partnership rooted in innovation

“Insta360 and Leica share a vision of creating the most advanced imaging tools possible,” said Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360. “With this renewed partnership, we are excited to continue our journey together, empowering creators to capture like nothing else out there.”

As the action camera market continues to demand ever-better image quality, this partnership ensures that Insta360 continues to lead in imaging excellence.

“For over a century, Leica has stood at the forefront of optical innovation, and our partnership with Insta360 allows us to continue this legacy in the dynamic world of action cameras.

Together, we strive to push the boundaries of imaging excellence, offering creators tools that inspire their creative journeys,” said Marius Eschweiler, Vice President Business Unit Mobile, at Leica Camera AG.

The latest product of this partnership is the recently launched Insta360 Ace Pro 2, a flagship AI-powered action camera designed for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the highest image quality. Built with a Leica SUMMARIT lens and unique Leica color profiles, the latest addition to Insta360’s wide-angle camera lineup sets a new standard in action photography and videography.

With industry-leading low-light performance, superior dynamic range, and refined image processing, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is engineered to capture life’s most thrilling moments with the precision and quality expected from Leica optics. Creators can rely on Insta360 Ace Pro 2’s enhanced stabilization and AI-powered features to ensure smooth and professional-looking footage every time.