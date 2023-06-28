The latest iteration of Insta360 groundbreaking tiny action camera, the tiny but mighty GO 3 takes on-the-go capturing to new heights, building upon the ultra-portability of its predecessor.

The new Insta360 GO 3 offers improved image quality to shoot in 2.7K, 50% longer battery life compared with GO 2, optimized heat dissipation which removes limitations on max video length and more!

It’s, no doubt, a tiny powerhouse, 1.2oz (35g) of pure potential waiting for you to discover it. It’s the world’s smallest action camera. “Mount it and take it truly anywhere!” says Insta360, and the options are there fo you to explore. Available in different kits, from standard to bike, travel to watesports, the GO 3 is small enough to attach to your dog (or cat), to discover life from your pet’s eyes, but is also ideal to carry on you to capture immersive first-person POV shots.

Truly tiny, the camera comes in smaller than thumb size and features a unique magnetic body that allows you to effortlessly mount it anywhere, opening up a world of possibilities for capturing unique shots from creative angles. The new Action Pod is the ultimate shooting companion, transforming GO 3 into a more versatile and powerful camera. Using the flip touchscreen, users can control the camera remotely and preview their shots even when GO 3 is mounted in hard-to-reach locations. When running low on power, GO 3 can be mounted in the Pod to keep shooting for up to 170 minutes.

Capturing moments with GO 3 is effortless. Recording on the go is as simple as pressing the front of the camera body, thanks to QuickCapture. The camera’s lightweight and low-profile design means there’s never a question of whether to take it with you on a day out. Whether you’re playing with your kids or barreling down the trails, GO 3 never detracts from the moment. Any perspective can be captured in vivid 2.7K, perfect for social media sharing.

Real-time remote control

GO 3 comes with a set of magnetic accessories that truly unlock the camera’s creative potential:

Magnet Pendant: A circular magnet that can be worn around the neck and sits beneath clothing, allowing GO 3 to be seamlessly worn on the chest for first-person POV filming.

Easy Clip: An accessory designed for hats, snugly fitting GO 3 above the head for a hands-free, high-angle shot.

Pivot Stand: A reusable sticky mount with an adjustable design that allows for tricky angles to be shot with ease. Completely redesigned, the stand also unscrews to reveal a 1/4” mounting point for attaching to a selfie stick or tripod.

A completely new innovation, the Action Pod is a hub that takes your shooting capabilities to the next level. A housing, remote control, and charger for GO 3 all in one.

With a convenient 2.2″ flip touchscreen, the Action Pod connects to GO 3 over Bluetooth for real-time remote control and live preview. Difficult angles, from a cat’s collar to a kid’s bike, can now be easily framed and mastered. The best part—the Action Pod and the camera are compatible with the same magnetic mounts, ensuring hassle-free setup and enhanced versatility. Running low on power is now easily remedied by simply putting GO 3 into the Action Pod, attaching it to the same mount, and continuing to shoot.

Upgrade to 2.7K for crisp, vibrant videos

Coupling all of this with an IPX4 water-resistant design for the Pod and IPX8 waterproofing to 16ft (5m) for the camera, GO 3 is perfect for capturing memories anywhere. A signature of Insta360, GO 3 comes equipped with FlowState Stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock, ensuring silky-smooth footage even in the most action-packed scenarios and eliminating unwanted tilting or distortion. A replaceable Lens Guard also comes pre-installed for worry-free shooting.

The company says that the Insta360 GO 3 addresses the pain points of the GO series, bringing sweeping enhancements to ensure this new generation of tiny camera has staying power. Software optimizations and a resolution upgrade to 2.7K deliver crisp, vibrant videos. With no clip length limitations and a larger 310mAh battery, creators can keep shooting for up to 45 minutes without the Pod—a 50% increase on the previous generation.

Sporting an additional mic, GO 3’s dual microphones offer clearer and crisper audio over its predecessor. Voice Control 2.0 also comes with this upgrade, allowing for complete hands-free operation of GO 3, no matter the situation.

New recording modes are also available, including Pre-recording, Loop Recording and Timed Capture. With Timed Capture, simply schedule GO 3 to power on and start recording at a specific time. No more waking up early to shoot a sunrise timelapse!

AI-powered editing features

At a time when many action cameras are just copies of other models, the GO 3 appears to be on its own path. As is the case with all Insta360 cameras, GO 3 is more than just a camera; it’s backed up by Insta360’s powerful app and editing ecosystem, designed to simplify your filmmaking journey.

FreeFrame Mode enables you to modify the aspect ratio of your footage after shooting, so you can edit the same clip for a 9:16 Instagram Reel as a 16:9 YouTube video. Where other action cameras force the user to pre-select the aspect ratio before shooting and only save the content within that aspect ratio, GO 3 saves all the content for sharing in any aspect ratio, offering unmatched flexibility.

Insta360’s infamous AI-powered editing features automatically curate your best clips and edit them into custom reels. The app’s intelligent features and user-friendly interface allow you to focus on your creativity while the technology handles the rest.

There’s also a whole host of creative modes to create inspiring content. TimeShift for hyperlapse montages, AI-powered PureShot HDR for photos with enhanced dynamic range, slow motion up to 120fps and stunning timelapses are all possible with GO 3.

Insta360 GO 3 is available for purchase starting today globally. GO 3 comes with the Action Pod included and other useful accessories, including the Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard. Three storage options are available: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models, priced at $379.99, $399.99, and $429.99 respectively.