Insta360 continues to expand its offer in terms of 360º footage from action cameras, making them accessible to beginners and professionals alike.

The new Insta360 app update makes 360º editing a whole lot smarter, with AI now able to identify the objects or subjects in the footage and the interaction between them.

Insta360 is reimagining the limits of action cameras, 360 VR cameras and traditional photography solutions, and the company just announced a new step has been taken, with the huge Insta360 app update that brings, the company says, “Smarter AI, Easier 360º Editing”.

According to Insta360, “360º editing just got a whole lot smarter” as “the new Insta360 app update brings some incredible improvements and 40+ preset movement templates that make editing a breeze”. The company also notes that “by constantly innovating new ways to edit creative footage, it’s no surprise Insta360 is leading the way in 360º action cameras, making them accessible to beginners and professionals alike.”

So, what does AI introduce in this new update? Well, it allows for “Automatic Scene Recognition”, which Insta360 believes will allow to create “immersive stories in seconds” as AI now identifies the objects or subjects in the footage and the interaction between them. Combined with scene recognition (the type of video it is, such as winter sports or travel), it automatically filters the best shots for you to choose and export. Insta360 says, “that means instead of just identifying a child and parent, the app can identify the interaction between them to create a story. Amazing, right?”

The update also includes “40+ Automatic Movement Templates” that helps users less experienced, as they allow for the easy creation of dynamic videos. Insta360 says that “if you’re not sure how to create movements between keyframes, use the new automatic templates to do it for you! Roll, pan, push and more between points in the timeline in just a few taps.”

The operation is simple: to add a movement, tap the yellow + icon at the start point, adjust the perspective, tap “Movement” and choose a template. You can drag it across the timeline to make it as slow or as fast as you want and adjust the perspective of the end point. When you’re done, the video will smoothly transition between the points with a dynamic movement created in an instant!

You can add and modify movements in AI Edit and Pro Edit on the Insta360 app.These new updates make editing pro-looking 360º videos accessible to everyone, Insta360 claims. The updates are available for all 360º footage from Insta360 cameras, including X4, X3, X2 and RS (with the 360º lens).

Insta360 Studio allows users to edit videos and photos shot on X4/X3/ X2/X, Ace/Ace Pro, GO 3S/3/2, ONE RS/R, Sphere, EVO, GO, ONE, Nano S, Nano and Air. It contains the Insta360 Plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro (2019/2020/2021) and Final Cut Pro X (only for ONE R wide-angle files) which enable you to open and edit mp4 files in Premiere/Final Cut Pro X.