Insta360 just concluded its Insta360 $100K Moments Contest, where the top 10 submissions each took home $10K from the $100K prize pool!

Close to 12,000 submissions from talented creators across 133 countries were sent to the Insta360 contest. The winner, Jonathan Lucan, is a doctor that changed his path to pursue filmmaking.

Last October Insta360 announced its $100K Moment Contest, offering a prize pool of $100,000 to be shared among 10 exceptional creators. On November 28th, the first round’s five winners was announced. One of the winners, an Indonesian warehouse worker, creatively showcased the day of a mini DHL van and won a share of $100K!

Now Insta360 announced the conclusion of the Insta360 $100K Moments Contest, where the top 10 submissions each took home $10K from the $100K prize pool! Over the past 10 weeks, the judges write, “we’ve been wowed by close to 12,000 incredible submissions from talented creators across 133 countries. Our winners represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including a warehouse worker, a naval architect, a speed-flying pilot, a scientist, and a windsurf freestyler, among others.”

One of the final round winners, Jonathan Lucan, a passionate filmmaker, won the award for his innovative building of 3 rigs to showcase dynamic nighttime car footage captured mainly with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. Wide-angle exterior shots highlight the car’s speed and surroundings with remarkable stability, while interior footage features smooth, orbiting 360° views around the driver. The standout setup is a roof-mounted rig programmed for automated camera orbits, delivering cinematic, sweeping perspectives. You can read his detailed story, under the title “From Skateboarder to Doctor to Filmmaker: The Journey That Defined My Creative Life” here.

Announcing the winners of the contest, Insta360 notes that “what makes Jonathan’s journey even more compelling is his background. He began his career as a doctor but boldly changed his path to pursue filmmaking after discovering that creative pursuits were his true calling. His work not only embodies the quality, creativity, effort, and “wow” factor we seek but his story also serves as an inspiration for individuals to think boldly and act boldly.”