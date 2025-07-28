The official launch of Antigravity, today, is the first step to the upcoming unveiling of a new drone with a bold mission: to redefine aerial exploration and storytelling.

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity isn’t content with simply releasing another drone into an already crowded sky: it’s the world’s first 8K 360 drone with true immersive capture.

We will have to wait until August to see the “world’s first 360 drone” from Antigravity, but the first specifications revealed suggest the company is creating an entirely new category of drone, that promises “true immersive capture”, all “packed into a sub-249g form factor, with 8K resolution to match.”

The term “world’s first” refers to the fact that, as of July 28, 2025, Antigravity has announced the market’s first 8K all-in-one 360 drone. It captures high-quality 360 video directly without the need for an external 360 camera attachment. The drone features a built-in 360 camera – based on Insta360’s technology, as expected – , supports real-time data transmission, and allows users to adjust shooting parameters on the fly.

In fact, Antigravity isn’t content with simply releasing another drone into an already crowded sky. The brand envisions a future “where drones enable immersive and intuitive experiences that reflect the curiosity, creativity, and spontaneity of the people using them. Whether capturing a family hike, a weekend road trip, or a new perspective on everyday life, Antigravity empowers people to explore and create while experiencing life as it happens.”

“Today, most drones are tools. With Antigravity, we’re aiming higher,” says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “While others compete on specs, we’ve flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone.”

Building drones for everyone

At the heart of Antigravity’s design philosophy is the concept of 360 immersive flight. The brand aims to own this space completely, and replace the technical complexity inherent in both drone flying and 360-degree videography with expressive, story-first experiences that are easy to master yet exceptionally powerful.

Antigravity says its drones “are made for the curious and the adventurous. Creators. Travelers. Families. People with bold ideas but with limited time to learn complex flight controls and aerial content creation. It’s for anyone who’s ever wanted a drone, but felt it would be too big of an investment for something they may never be able to use to its full potential.”

Ease of use is the starting point for all Antigravity products. Users don’t need experience. They don’t need a checklist — the drones are operated intuitively. While the rest of the industry is designing products for experts, Antigravity is building drones for everyone; beginners, experts, and everyone in between.

Antigravity says that the company is also redefining how products are designed by making community and collaboration a core part of its ethos. Through the Antigravity Hub, the company’s co-creation program, enthusiasts and community members are invited to help shape the future of Antigravity’s products and features.

Every idea is read and considered, and those that inspire future products or features will be rewarded accordingly. Every contribution will be helpful in understanding what matters to users. Antigravity products are not designed in isolation. They’re inspired by the people who believe in what they can become.

A new kind of drone experience

Antigravity — and its upcoming first product — launches at a pivotal moment when hardware, software, and user expectations have finally aligned. After years of quiet development, the technology is ready to support a new kind of drone experience. This drone is set to revolutionize the industry, introducing several world-firsts in drone design that enable pilots to experience and capture the world in ways that weren’t possible before.

The drone has been designed to reflect Antigravity’s commitment to building a product ecosystem with unique personality, meaningful features, and a clear sense of purpose. To ensure that Antigravity drones are used solely for exploration and storytelling, all drones will include smart safety features such as payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modifications.

Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, the company will unveil its first drone in August 2025. Andy Zahn tech review writer for SlashGear, who has tried the drone, wrote “Antigravity’s drone is the most exciting UAV I’ve flown in years. It’s not common to see something so very different in this space” while matt kollat, active editor at T3 wrote “this little drone might be one of the most exciting gadget launches of the year. I can’t wait to spend more time flying it!”. Filmmaker and YouTuber Peter McKinnon said the new drone is “an exciting fresh take on familiar gear.”

As noted above, we will have to wait until August, to see if it really flies…