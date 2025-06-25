Insta360 announced the expansion of the Insta360 X5 ecosystem with the launch of Insta360 Mic Air, a compact wireless microphone for Insta360 cameras.

Designed for easy vlogging, the new Insta360 Mic Air wireless microphone, now part of the Ultimate Creator Bundle, seamlessly with the X5 and Flow Series.

For creators looking to enhance their vlogging setup or explore wireless audio for the first time, Mic Air offers a compelling new addition to the X5 ecosystem. This ultralight, wireless microphone integrates seamlessly with the X5 and Flow Series, offering 48kHz HD audio and intuitive controls for a superior vlogging experience.

Mic Air is Insta360’s first wireless microphone, weighing just 7.9g and designed for simplicity and portability. The release of Mic Air marks another milestone in Insta360’s foray into the audio space, signaling a broader push toward a fully integrated accessory ecosystem for casual and professional content creators. Extended compatibility via firmware updates is planned for future releases—including support for additional Insta360 cameras and a Lightning version for iOS devices.

Key features include:

Instant audio upgrade for X5 with no adapters or receivers required.

Magnetic clip for easy mounting on clothing.

Remote control to start/stop recording, toggle noise reduction and mute/unmute.

48kHz/24-bit audio with built-in noise reduction and a removable windshield for clearer sound.

with built-in noise reduction and a removable windshield for clearer sound. Compatible with X5, Ace Pro 2, Flow Series, smartphones and more.

For wider compatibility, a transmitter + receiver bundle (the 1 TX + 1 RX Bundle) is also available and is compatible with most modern smartphones, tablets, computers, and Insta360 Flow Series gimbals. Whether sharing daily vlogs or going live on the go, Mic Air is, the company says, “a streamlined solution for anyone looking to capture high-quality audio anywhere.”

Insta360 also announced the release of the Ultimate Creator Bundle for Insta360 X5, a streamlined content creation kit that includes Mic Air and the following accessories:

Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0

Capture unique perspectives at 65°, 75°, and 90° shooting angles, with a maximum length of 120cm. This upgraded selfie stick combines the invisible selfie stick effect with Bullet Time in a compact, portable package.

Quick Reader

Shoot and store simultaneously with our latest Quick Reader. Easily transfer footage to your phone, tablet, or laptop via the built-in USB-C or Lightning port. Shooting long sessions? It also supports pass-through charging.

Designed to be lightweight, travel-friendly and vlog-ready, this bundle makes it easier than ever to shoot once and post everywhere, according to Insta360.

When paired with the Insta360 app, this bundle turns, the company claims, the world’s best-selling 360° camera into a social-first content creation suite. With features like FlashCut and Shot Lab, creators can turn both 360° and flat footage into exciting, social-ready content in minutes. The app lets you choose between effortless AI editing or full manual control—adapting to your workflow as a central hub for shooting, editing, and sharing. Completely free.

Insta360 Mic Air is priced at US$49, with the 1 TX + 1 RX Bundle available for US$69. The Insta360 X5 Ultimate Creator Bundle retails for US$669. All products are available now at Insta360.com and Amazon.