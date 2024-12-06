The first round of winners of the Insta360 #100KMoments challenge has been revealed, and their videos show that the experience is off to an electrifying start.

Insta360 is on the hunt for the best experience around using its action cameras and has $100,000 in total for the winners. There is still time to participate, as the first round of winners is announced.

Last October Insta360 announced its $100K Moment Campaign, offering a prize pool of $100,000 to be shared among 10 exceptional creators. On November 28th, the first round’s five winners was announced. One of our winners, an Indonesian warehouse worker, creatively showcased the day of a mini DHL van and won a share of $100K!

Designed to celebrate creativity, unique perspectives, and extraordinary storytelling, this global competition is awarding a total of $100,000 to those who push the limits of what’s possible with Insta360 cameras. As the company reveals the first winners, it also announces that submissions are open until January 9 giving those interested plenty of time to craft their entries. Whether they are pro videographers or amateurs, this challenge provides, Insta360 says, “a space to explore and exhibit their creative potential. With your voice, we hope to inspire a new wave of videographers to share their visionary works!”

The best way to motivate others to participate is to share the videos from the first winners, so Insta360 is shining the spotlight on the first five winners whose moments have set the bar incredibly high. Let’s dive into their stories and see how they captured their award-winning shots!

Meet the Winners

Winner 1: Christian Philpot

Moment Title: French Alps Speedflying a Glacier Fed Waterfall

Originally from the UK, Christian Philpot has spent the last decade chasing adrenaline across the globe. Now based in British Columbia, the speedfly pilot and instructor thrives on high-speed descents, exploring stunning landscapes from unique perspectives.

Speedflying, an extreme sport combining paragliding and high-performance wings, has become Christian’s lifestyle and passion.

Christian’s winning video captures a breathtaking flight through the French Alps, gliding past icy glaciers and a cascading waterfall.

“The beauty of that day felt like something out of a dream,” Christian says. The video, shot with an Insta360 ONE X2 on a helmet mount, showcases the camera’s ability to capture every detail, from the rush of the water to the precise movements of the flight.

A Fine Arts graduate, Christian views Insta360 as a creative tool for blending his love of art and adventure. “Chase the adventure and always have your Insta360 with you,” he advises. Next on his bucket list? Another European speedflying tour to capture more unforgettable moments.

Winner 2: Henry Santoso

Moment Title: Diecast DHL Scale 1:36

Henry Santoso, or “Kojek018” as he’s known online, hails from a small village in Bandung Regency, Indonesia. By day, he works in a warehouse and helps his relatives on a plantation; by night, he’s an avid videographer driven by a love of capturing unique moments. Since 2019, Henry has been creating content with his Insta360 cameras, from extreme sports to DIY setups, always motivated by the joy of storytelling.

For Henry, the #100KMoments challenge was an opportunity to celebrate his favorite pastime—creative filmmaking. His winning video showcases a miniature DHL truck filmed with an Insta360 GO 3, transforming his backyard into a cinematic playground. “I wanted to capture something fun and relatable,” he shares, reflecting on how his work combines humor and technical ingenuity.

Beyond content creation, Henry also fosters an Insta360 community in Indonesia, managing a 14K-member Facebook group where users share tips, solve problems, and inspire each other. His message to creators? “Do what you love and enjoy the process. Consistency is key.”

Winner 3: Luke Levasseur

Moment Title: All-Terrain Boys Part One

Hailing from Long Island, New York, and now living in Rhode Island, Luke Levasseur has always been drawn to the water. Working as a naval architect by day, Luke finds his true joy in surfing, skateboarding, and adventuring with friends. His winning video, filmed on a surf trip to Costa Rica, is a vibrant showcase of sun, waves, and camaraderie.

Equipped with an Insta360 Ace Pro, Luke captured stunning surf footage that celebrated not just the sport but also the friendships that made the trip unforgettable. “This video represents a time in my life when I decided to focus on the present,” Luke says. “I hope it inspires others to say yes to adventure.”

Using intuitive Insta360 features like slow-motion, time-lapse, and free frame, Luke brought his trip to life with immersive detail. His advice? “Go out, do what you love, and don’t hesitate when an adventure comes your way.”

Winner 4: Sam Esteve

Moment Title: The Most Incredible Descent of My Life

Professional windsurfing freestyler Sam Esteve has always been drawn to adrenaline-fueled adventures. Growing up in the South of France, the beach and the mountains were his playgrounds. Whether on a snowboard in the Alps or a windsurfing board on the Mediterranean, Sam channels his passion into high-level sports and captivating videos.

Sam’s winning entry for the #100KMoments challenge captures an unforgettable snowboarding session in the High Pyrénées. After a night of rain turned to sand-tinted snow, Sam and his friends found themselves carving through surreal, desert-colored slopes. The once-in-a-lifetime scene, paired with Sam’s effortless style, made for a jaw-dropping video.

Shot on an Insta360 ONE X2 with the invisible selfie stick, Sam’s footage perfectly highlights the camera’s ability to capture dynamic action from any angle. Reflecting on his journey, Sam says, “The magic of video is sharing the story behind every moment. Dream big, keep practicing, and always chase the thrill.”

Winner 5: Zeeshan Parvez

Moment Title: Epic Flight Down Death Star Gulley w/ Hawk Flyby

Scientist by weekday, wingsuit instructor by weekend, and adventurer year-round, Zeeshan Parvez embodies the balance of precision and passion. Based in San Diego, Zeeshan’s love for extreme sports began during his military days and culminated in his passion for wingsuit BASE jumping.

Zeeshan’s winning video captures a high-speed flight down the “Death Star” line in the Dolomites, Italy. Facing the unexpected challenge of evading a hawk mid-flight, he combined meticulous preparation with real-time adjustments to pull off an unforgettable shot. “The moment was pure adrenaline and precision,” Zeeshan recalls.

Using the Insta360 X4 in 8K resolution, he showcased the breathtaking detail of his surroundings and the thrill of the flight. For Zeeshan, the #100KMoments challenge was an opportunity to share the feeling of soaring through the mountains with a global audience. His next stop? South Africa, where more wingsuit adventures await.

How You Can Join

Think you’ve got what it takes to win? It’s not too late! Submissions for the next round are open, and Insta360 is looking for moments that wow, inspire, and show the world through a unique lens. Shoot on your Insta360 and submit your content via the company’s website here.

Alternatively, if you post to social media, tag us and use #100KMoments, you could win a spot cash prize of $50! (or $200 if using Insta360 Ace Pro 2!) The world is waiting to see what you come up with! Who knows? Your moment could be next!