Built for anyone with a story to tell, the new Insta360 Flow 2 features built-in 3-axis stabilization, NFC One-Tap Shooting, a 10-hour battery for a starting price of $109.99.

Insta360 unveils Flow 2, introduced as a more affordable, all-in-one smartphone gimbal for effortless content creation.

Folding up to fit snugly in your bag or pocket, Flow 2 comes complete with a built-in selfie stick, a sturdy metal tripod, and a 10-hour battery that can even charge your phone while you shoot. It’s, Insta360 claims, “a true all-in-one companion”, built for anyone with a story to tell, be that playing with kids, group vlogs, video calls, or just a quiet solo trip.

With built-in 3-axis stabilization, NFC One-Tap Shooting, a sturdy selfie stick and tripod, Deep Track 4.0, Multi Person Tracking and Active Zoom Tracking, all with a 10-hour battery, Flow 2 keeps the best of what creators love, now at a price that makes it more accessible than ever.

“With Flow 2, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from developing the Flow series, and making it easier for more people to create,” shares JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “It’s designed to make smartphone shooting that much better, packed full of features, while remaining portable and accessible.”

Flow 2 features NFC One-Tap Shooting for supported phones, letting you skip the Bluetooth pairing process and jump straight into the Insta360 app’s shooting page. Just tap your phone and you’re in! For Android users, there’s also an optional Quick Launch setting in the Insta360 app that automatically opens your native phone camera when you unfold the gimbal, too.

Deep Track 4.0

At the heart of Flow 2 is the company’s smartest tracking tech yet: Deep Track 4.0, that allows smarter tracking and smoother shots. As the company says, “the latest rendition of our AI tracking brings sweeping updates to subject identification (even when obstructed by obstacles), and better support for tracking full groups. This works incredibly well if you’re vlogging with friends, or filming a group dance or performance, ensuring nobody is left out of shot!”

There’s also the handy Pro Framing Grid, using Insta360’s golden ratio tech to allow for 9 unique angles (simply tap the screen, Flow 2 will accommodate your subject), to ensure you get perfect framing for your environment.

Even better, you can control your Flow 2 remotely via Apple Watch or a second smartphone. It’s perfect for those moments when the whole family wants to be in the shot. No more awkwardly asking strangers for help!

Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro

As Max Richter, Co-founder and VP of Marketing, puts it: “Flow 2 is an exciting addition to our gimbal lineup. Its accessible pricing combined with plenty of exciting features really positions it as an everyday gimbal far ahead of the competition.”

With the new Insta360 Mic Air for hands-free audio, letting you capture clearer voiceovers or commentary whether you’re walking, cooking, or unboxing, the Flow 2 makes for a complete vlog-ready package. Combined with the new Teleprompter feature via the Insta360 app, you’ll have perfect live cooking demos, product showcases, and more! Simply load your script and it’ll scroll while you record with your phone’s camera.

Flow 2 also includes the AI Tracker, which enables subject tracking in third-party apps that don’t natively support it, especially helpful for Android users, offering powerful tracking capabilities across more platforms. Better yet, it includes a built-in spotlight for natural shots even at night!

Once you’re done filming, Insta360 adds, “the AI Editing Suite can auto-trim and polish your footage for you as well!”

Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro share most of the same smart shooting features, but Flow 2 Pro adds some hardware and design upgrades for creators who want even more. If you want the most advanced mobile gimbal out there, Flow 2 Pro is for you. If you want the best value in the game, Flow 2 hits that sweet spot.

Flow 2 is available now, starting from $109.99 for the Standard Bundle, or $129.99 for the AI Tracker Bundle. Both bundles are available via the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and global retailers.