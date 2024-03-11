With a new user interface design, lighter and more compact, the new SL3 from Leica captures video with a resolution up to 8K, supported by efficient codecs such as H.265 and ProRes by Apple.

With phase detection, depth mapping and contrast recognition, the innovative autofocus system of the SL3 combines the strengths of three technologies to create razor-sharp pictures even in dim light.

The new Leica SL3 is, according to the company, based on “an ongoing dialogue with professionals, which is highly valued and cultivated by the company in the ever-changing world of photography” and is reflected in many of the changes introduced that take it a step ahead of its predecessors. Introduced in 2015, the SL-System aims to combine the two worlds of photography and videography, so the new mirrorless full-frame system camera from Leica continues that trend.

Announced as the next generation of Leica’s mirrorless full-frame system, the Leica SL3 records videos in a resolution of up to 8K, supported by efficient codecs such as H.265 and ProRes by Apple… this last one only in FHD. A dedicated time code interface allows for professional image and sound synchronisation on set. Throughout this process, the new Maestro-IV processor with L² technology easily handles the vast amounts of data, resulting in pictures with magnificent colour rendering as well as excellent noise performance.

Triple Resolution Technology from Leica M11

At the core of the Leica SL3, you can find the BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which is safely protected in a solid all-metal body with elegant leather. To meet a variety of photographic requirements, the sensor records raw files in DNG or JPEG format with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 MP, the Triple Resolution Technology first introduced in the Leica M11. In each case, the full sensor surface is used. Together with the dynamic range expanded to 15 f-stops and the ISO range from 50 to 100,000, the SL3 delivers, according to Leica, “remarkably detailed images in outstanding quality – in all light conditions.”

Besides the triple resolution technology, the camera also offers triple autofocus solutions, which is new for Leica. With phase detection (PDAF), depth mapping (Object Detection AF), and contrast recognition (Contrast Detection AF), the innovative autofocus system of the SL3 combines the strengths of three technologies to create razor-sharp pictures even in dim light. In addition, intelligent subject recognition supports the photography of dynamic scenes.

The EyeRes viewfinder of the Leica SL3 is equipped with an elaborately manufactured optical system made of glass lenses. It always shows the subject crystal clear with up to 120 frames per second and a resolution of 5.76 million pixels. The live preview enables full control over the exposure and composition of images even before releasing the shutter. Another new feature is the tiltable 3-inch high-res touchscreen with a high-quality tilting mechanism. Leica says that “even more creative possibilities can be achieved thanks to its additional viewing angles.”

Red for photo, yellow for video

Another highlight is the new user interface of the Leica SL3, which introduces a distinct separation of photo and video modes that proves especially beneficial as it is aided by a specific colour code for differentiation: red for photo mode and yellow for video mode. Leica claims that “every optimisation is aimed at enhancing user comfort such as ergonomics, tactile feel, and menu navigation. As a result, the grip, button layout, and overall camera design have been refined to further promote intuitive handling. The updated, streamlined icon and menu design offer a clear structure, facilitating even easier navigation.”

Furthermore, the camera’s main functions can be completely adapted to individual needs. The freely assignable FN keys and the optimised touch interaction in the menu add to the intuitive and comfortable operation of the camera. When photographing and filming, the SL3’s user interface aligns itself in landscape or portrait format, depending on the camera position. Thanks to the convenient handling, improved ergonomics, robust design, and IP54 certification, photographers can focus on capturing the shot in any weather and environment. At the same time, the new SL3 is noticeably lighter and more compact than its predecessors and is even more comfortable to use.

The camera’s new interface and improved connectivity ensure a seamless professional workflow. There are slots for the memory cards CFexpress type B and UHS-II-SD, a USB-C port for high-speed data transmission, tethering, and power supply as well as a full-size HDMI 2.1 output for external monitors or recording equipment. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with MIMO technology ensure a stable and fast connection to the Leica FOTOS app. As a certified Apple “Made for iPhone and iPad” accessory, the Leica SL3, together with the included USB-C cable, enables a direct connection to Apple products.

In-body image stabilisation

The lens bayonet, which is based on the L-Mount standard developed by Leica, facilitates the use of lenses from all of the Leica camera systems. Additionally, it is compatible with a diverse array of ultra-wide to super-telephoto zoom lenses offered by L-Mount alliance partners. Therefore, the lens bayonet guarantees extensive system compatibility for the Leica SL3. Specifically, the exceptional potential of the renowned Leica M-Lenses is fully harnessed, thanks to the unique design of the image sensor and an external light sensor. The integrated in-body image stabilisation further broadens the scope of application for M-Lenses.

The Leica SL3 is now available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorised dealers. The retail price will be $6,8995.00.