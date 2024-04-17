LucidLink – Alex Ferris, Director of Solutions Engineering

Alex shares exactly what LucidLink is, how it differs from other crowd solutions, and new announcements.

Deepdub – Oz Krakowski

Oz talks about their localization platform and how AI can translate, dub and sub-title movies for multi-market distribution.

Panasonic – Chris Merrill, Product Management, Panasonic Connect

Chris explains the Capture, Create, Deliver workflow for live production, along with a look at moving to 2110 IP solutions.

ThinkAnalytics – Marc Aldrich

Marc describe the granular feedback they can provide for clients on their audience, thanks to trackable anonymized data.

Blu Digital Group – Paulette Pantoja, CEO Founder

Paulette shares how her company handles the complexity of modern distribution.