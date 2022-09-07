SIGMA announces the development of the 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime lens, an addition to the SIGMA CINE LENS Full Frame Prime line, and the 65mm T2.5 CINE Classic Prime lens.

With these new 65mm lenses, SIGMA now offers eleven full-frame compatible prime lenses in each line ranging from 14mm to 135mm, covering the full range of standard cine focal lengths.

Additionally, effective with the introduction of the 65mm T2.5 FF CINE Classic Prime, lenses in this line may now be purchased individually. Before this announcement, the FF CINE Classic Prime lenses were offered exclusively for purchase as a ten-lens bundled kit.

The price and availability of the 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime and the CINE Classic Prime lenses will be announced in the future.

65mm T1.5 FF Cine Prime Lens

The 65mm T1.5 FF is a FF High-Speed Prime Line lens that is compatible with large format digital cinema cameras. This prime lens incorporates an optical system specially designed for cinema lenses to meet the stringent demands of this audience. As one of the few options compatible with the latest digital cinema cameras with large image sensors, it further expands the possibilities of movie production in the digital age. With the addition of the 65mm T1.5 FF, SIGMA will have a total of eleven 35mm full-frame compatible prime lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm. The 65mm T1.5 FF announced at this time will be exhibited at IBC 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 9th to 12th, 2022.

65mm T2.5 FF Classic Prime Lens

The Classic Prime Line 65mm T2.5 FF adopts an optical system designed exclusively for the 65mm T1.5 FF cinema lens, but like the previously released FF Classic Prime Line lenses, the optical system is centered upon uncoated lenses. This configuration makes it possible to achieve both the high resolution that SIGMA CINE LENS is known for and classic image expression with low contrast and beautiful flaring and ghosting effects. With the addition of the 65mm T2.5 FF Classic Prime Line lens, SIGMA now offers a total of 11 of these expressive 35mm full-frame prime lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm. Both new 65mm cine lenses announced at this time will be exhibited at IBC 2022, scheduled to take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 9th to 12th, 2022.