Sony’s “𝜶 Universe” announces a summer sale on a selection of Sony gear “this week”, including A7ii, A7iii, A7Rii and A7Riv cameras, G Master lenses, Xperia Pro phones (!), and accessories including battery grips, microphones, and flashes. Some of these deals:

Sadly, the A7Siii is not on sale, nor is the Netflix-just-approved FX3, but the A7Riii, A7Riv, and A7iii are, and they all capture fine 4K video.

The 24-105mm f/4 is a deal; it may be the minivan of lenses, but it’s a darned good one. Mine lives on my A7Siii or A7Riii depending on what I’m shooting, and rarely gets swapped out for anything else.

The full list of on-sale kit is here. Note that this is the “complete promo list: USA”, and the deals may not be available overseas. It’s also unclear when “this week” ends: the promo’s date is 1 August, so make of that what you will.

Disclosure: Sony PR sent me the sales notice, but didn’t offer me any blandishments to write it up in any way whatsoever. I bought my A7Rii, A7Sii, and 24-105mm new or lightly used at prevailing market prices and not (alas!) during any special sales.