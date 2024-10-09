Pro Video Coalition sent contributor Alec C. Cohen to Cinegear Expo Atlanta in order to document some exciting industry developments.

Cinegear Atlanta is always a hub for the latest innovations in film and video production, and this year was no exception. Among the brands making waves, Hollyland stood out with a trio of exciting new products aimed at enhancing both communication and workflow efficiency on set. Alec from Pro Video Coalition took us through the Hollyland booth, showcasing three standout products: the Pyro 7, Solidcom SE, and the Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub. Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker or a content creator looking to up your game, Hollyland’s latest offerings are bound to impress.

Pyro 7: A Game-Changing Monitor and Transmitter

Their newest offering came in the form of a monitor that’s more than meets the eye. The Pyro 7 is a product that promises to revolutionize on-set monitoring and transmission. Priced competitively with standard monitors, the Pyro 7 goes beyond traditional offerings by combining a 7-inch monitor, wireless transmitter, and receiver all into one sleek device. With its 1200 nits of brightness, this monitor is built to perform even in harsh lighting conditions, making it ideal for outdoor shoots where sunlight might otherwise wash out the screen.

What makes the Pyro 7 truly stand out is its SDI and HDMI loop-out functionality and seamless integration with Hollyland’s transmission systems. For filmmakers, having a monitor that doubles as a transmitter means fewer pieces of gear to manage, fewer cables to run, and a more streamlined setup overall. The built-in transmitter and receiver system offers robust wireless transmission, so directors, camera operators, and focus pullers can all monitor footage in real-time without the latency and reliability issues of other competing systems.

This all-in-one solution is a must-have for filmmakers and content creators who want to simplify their rig without compromising on functionality. Hollyland has earned a reputation for reliable wireless video transmission systems, and the Pyro 7 is a natural evolution of that pedigree. Its compact form factor and versatility make it a top choice for both run-and-gun filmmakers and more elaborate studio productions.

Solidcom SE: Redefining On-Set Communication

For those who take communication on set seriously, the Hollyland Solidcom SE is a standout product. Walkie-talkies have long been the go-to for communication, but let’s face it—they’re outdated and often more trouble than they’re worth. The Solidcom SE offers a modern, streamlined alternative with advanced features designed to enhance collaboration and efficiency on set.

One of the standout features of the Solidcom SE is its dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which ensures crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments. Whether you’re shooting on a busy street or inside a bustling studio, the dual-mic ANC cuts through background noise, so every word is heard loud and clear. This makes it easier for crew members to stay in sync without the usual frustrations of poor audio quality or interference from other devices.

The 12-hour battery life ensures that the Solidcom SE can power through even the longest of shooting days. The headsets are lightweight, comfortable, and built to last, making them a perfect solution for teams that need to stay connected during high-pressure shoots. Priced affordably, the Solidcom SE is an ideal entry point for smaller productions, though its features are robust enough for use on larger sets as well.

But for those who work on larger sets and demand even more from their communication system, Hollyland has taken things a step further…

Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub: Unmatched Communication for Larger Productions

For bigger sets or productions with complex setups, the Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub offers the kind of flexibility and range that traditional communication systems simply can’t match. This system unlocks a 1600-foot transmission range and introduces roaming functionality, allowing crew members to stay connected even while moving across large spaces.

What really sets the Solidcom C1 Pro apart is its ability to connect up to 20 headsets, making it an essential tool for large film productions, live events, or any project where extensive coordination is required. The hub allows you to create up to six distinct groups from those 20 headsets, which means you can segment your crew into specialized teams, such as camera operators, lighting technicians, and directors, and ensure that each group stays focused on their specific tasks.

The roaming hub’s flexibility is key for productions that require dynamic communication across various departments. Whether you’re coordinating between multiple locations or simply covering a large set, the Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub ensures that every team member can stay in contact no matter where they are. Its roaming functionality means that users can move seamlessly between different coverage zones without losing signal, which is crucial for maintaining smooth operations during complex or high-stakes shoots.

The Hollyland Pyro 7 is priced at $549, the Solidcom SE packages start at just $189, and the Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub starts at $5,999.