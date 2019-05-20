One of my most popular articles in ProVideo Coalition is TS/TRS/TRRS/TRRRS: Combating the misconnection epidemic from 2015. Often, producers and recordists have needed to understand —and acquire— an adapter to make a microphone which originally terminates as TRS to TRRS, or viceversa. Now, DEITY has released the US$50 V.Lav microphone which automatically and intelligently detects and adjusts the wiring configuration according to the connected device. Ahead we’ll see more about this microphone in Curtis Judd’s review, and even a direct comparison with the SmartLav+ from RØDE.

Link to original article

Here is a link to TS/TRS/TRRS/TRRRS: Combating the misconnection epidemic from 2015 (illustrated above).

The gist

Microphones that terminate in a TS (2 conductor) or TRS (3 conductor) 3.5 mm plug work directly with many camcorders (be they DSLR, mirrorless or conventional) and recorders, but not directly with a smartphone or tablet. With a smartphone or tablet (of those which still offer a 3.5 mm analog port), those microphones need an adapter to TRRS (4 conductor). On the other hand, most microphones or headsets that terminate in a TRRS plug work directly with smartphones/tablets, but require an adapter to work directly with a recorder or camcorder.

DEITY has now released the V.Lav microphone (shown above, Amazon — B&H). The V.Lav terminates in a TRRS plug with intelligent circuitry that automatically senses the configuration of the connected device, be it a smartphone/tablet which requires a TRRS configuration… or a recorder/camcorder which requires a TS or TRS configuration, and changes it on the fly.

The V.Lav uses two LR44 cell batteries, enclosed in a CNC aluminum housing along with the microprocessor chip. Battery power is only used when the V.Lav is determining how to adapt to the microphone input where you’ve connected it. After the V.Lav has adapted to your device, the microphone capsule then uses the voltage from your device (bias voltage/plugin power), and the LR44 batteries are put back to sleep.

Deity V.Lav microphone review by Curtis Judd

Curtis Judd of Learn Light and Sound has been a frequent guest on the BeyondPodcasting show.

Other devices which have a similar intelligent but inverse feature

The headphone output of three RØDE products I have reviewed so far have a similar intelligent feature on their respective headphone output:

This means that whether you connect a TRS or TRRS headphone (or even earbuds) with any of the above devices’ respective 3.5 mm headphone output, the headphones (or even earbuds) will work flawlessly. However, the DEITY V.Lav (Amazon — B&H) is the first microphone I have seen with such an automatic, universal configuration on a 3.5 mm male plug.

Conclusions

I am glad that manufacturers are gradually implementing intelligent circuitry to help both dispel the connection epidemic and reduce the need for the previously required adapters. If you are considering purchasing either the DEITY V-Lav (Amazon — B&H) or the RØDE SmartLav+ (Amazon — B&H), carefully listen to Curtis Judd’s comparison. Also, consider the length of the cable, as he pointed out, to help make the best decision for your recording situation. In some cases, you might want to have one of each or two of each.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his Tu radio global show at Turadioglobal.com.

Subscribe to his Tu salud secreta show at TuSaludSecreta.com.

Subscribe to his award-winning CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobalprograms, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now